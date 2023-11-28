Ticket sales for Women's EHF EURO 2024 start with 'one year to go'

On 28 November 2024, the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 will throw off in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland.



The European Handball Federation and the three organisers have now announced that the first tickets for the final tournament will go on sale this Tuesday, 28 November 2023, to mark the ‘one year to go’ occasion.



As of 11:00 hrs CET, tickets will be available via tickets.eurohandball.com as well as via the event website, catchthespirit2024.com.



The final tournament is played in the following venues.



Austria

Innsbruck, Olympiahalle: Preliminary round groups E & F. Capacity: 8,000 – Austria play in group E; Germany (if qualified) are seeded in group F

Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle: Main round group II, final weekend. Capacity: 10,000

Hungary

Debrecen, Fönix Aréna: Preliminary round groups A & B, main round group I. Capacity: 6,500 – Hungary play in group A; Montenegro (if qualified) are seeded in group B

Switzerland

Basel, St. Jakobshalle: Preliminary round groups C & D. Capacity: 6,500 – Switzerland play in group D; France (if qualified) are seeded in group C

For the start of sales, ticket packages, which include multiple matchdays, will be offered. For the respective venues, these packages are as follows:

Innsbruck: Preliminary round ticket (valid for all matchdays of groups E or F)

Vienna: Main round ticket (valid for all matchdays of main round group II) Final weekend ticket (valid for all matchdays of the final weekend)

Debrecen: Preliminary round ticket (valid for all matchdays of preliminary round groups A or B) Main round ticket (valid for all matchdays of main round group I)

Basel: Preliminary round ticket (valid for all matchdays of preliminary round groups C or D) Venue ticket (valid for all matchdays of preliminary round groups C and D)



Tickets for single match days will go on sale after the final tournament draw which is scheduled for 18 April 2024 in Vienna.



The Women’s EHF EURO 2024 is played from 28 November to 15 December 2024. The three organisers, Austria, Hungary and Switzerland, as well as EHF EURO 2022 champions Norway are already qualified. It is the first Women's EHF EURO which will be played with 24 teams.



The next two rounds of qualifiers are played from 28 February to 3 March 2024. More info on https://ehfeuro.eurohandball.com/women/2024/

PHOTO: kolektiffimages