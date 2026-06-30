Tickets on sale now for M20 EHF EURO 2026

Tickets on sale now for M20 EHF EURO 2026

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
30 June 2026, 10:00

Handball fans can catch a glimpse of the stars of tomorrow this summer, as tickets have gone on sale for the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026 matches in Romania.

Taking place in Romania, across two venues in Cluj-Napoca and one in Turda, the second edition of the M20 EHF EURO to feature 24 teams begins on 8 July, before reaching its finale with the gold medal game on 19 July.

Fans can choose to buy day tickets or secure a seat for the entire tournament, with VIP packages also available.

With day tickets priced at just €5 and tournament tickets valid for matches across all three venues for €30, fans have the chance to watch the next generation compete for silverware at an affordable price.

VIP day and tournament tickets are also available for the M20 EHF EURO 2026, which will see the trophy lifted at BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, Romania's largest indoor sporting arena.

Secure your tickets now for the M20 EHF EURO 2026!

 

photo © Jure Erzen / kolektiff

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