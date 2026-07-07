Tickets to EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027 on the line in Zagreb

Tickets to EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027 on the line in Zagreb

EHF / Tim Dettmar
07 July 2026, 11:30

At the end of this week, all participants for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027 will be known. 11 men’s and 13 women’s nations take part in the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026 in Zagreb, hoping to clinch their ticket to the tournament next year. The four-day competition starts on Thursday and concludes on Sunday (9-12 July).

The 11 men’s teams have been divided into two groups for the preliminary round — group A comprising six sides and group B featuring five. The top four teams in each group advance to the quarter-finals, while the others will play a consolation round to determine the rest of the rankings.

The winners of each quarter-final pair will reach the semi-finals, with the finals on 12 July determining the podium.

For the women’s competition, the 13 teams have been seeded into three groups — group A featuring five teams, while groups B and C include four each. The top two teams in each group and the two best third-ranked sides will qualify for the quarter-finals, while the remaining five nations will play a consolation round.

The quarter-finals will decide the four semi-finalists, while the medallists are set to be revealed on 12 July.

Tickets to EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027

The seven highest-ranked men’s nations and the eight best-ranked women’s teams will grab their tickets for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027.
 
Women
Teams that have already qualified for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027: Spain, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Greece, Croatia, Lithuania (organiser)
 
Men
Teams that have already qualified for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027: Germany, Spain, Croatia, Hungary, France, Portugal, Denmark, Italy, Lithuania (organiser)

Fans can watch all EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026 matches live on EHFTV with the day and tournament passes and follow the action on the dedicated Instagram channel.

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Man 1 Place 21

Men’s EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026

  • Germany, Spain, Croatia, Hungary, France, Portugal, Denmark, Italy and hosts Lithuania have already qualified for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027
  • in 2024, Poland lifted the trophy and hope to return for another successful campaign this year
  • the current title holders lead the field in Group A and take on Switzerland, Cyprus, Ukraine, Latvia, and Türkiye
  • Norway, Sweden, Serbia, Czechia, and the Netherlands clash in Group B
  • Cyprus, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, and Latvia did not take part in the previous EHF Beach Handball EURO and hope to join the field this time round

  • Poland, Sweden, Norway, and Türkiye reached the main round at the EURO 2025, placing ninth to 12th in the final standings
  • Poland and Sweden have met numerous times in previous years; at the Beach Handball Championship 2024, Sweden were victorious in the group stage (2:0), while Poland took revenge in a close final that was won 10:8 in a shoot-out
  • a year later at the EURO, the sides battled it out for ninth place with Poland securing a 2:0 (28:22, 22:16) victory
  • while the Netherlands are a regular participant in the medal games at women’s competitions of World and European championships, collecting four medals since 2019, the Dutch men want to return to an EHF Beach EURO after not taking part in qualification two years ago

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Womans 1 46

Women’s EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026

  • Spain, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Greece, and Croatia have already qualified for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027
  • Hungary clinched the title in the final against France two years ago; both teams return to the competition in groups C and A, respectively
  • runners-up France take on Cyprus, Czechia, Serbia, and Ukraine in group A
  • Portugal, Türkiye, Switzerland, and Sweden clash in group B
  • title holders Hungary meet Poland, Italy, and Slovakia in group C
  • Italy, Türkiye, Czechia, and Switzerland missed out on qualification two years ago, placing ninth to 12th, and want to show that they have taken the next step in their development

  • Hungary and France travel to Zagreb as the favourites once more; not only because of their previous EHF Beach Championship success but also because of their quarter-finals participation at the EHF Beach Handball EURO last year
  • France were eliminated by eventual champions Spain; Hungary were defeated by Spain’s opponent in the final, Norway, in a shoot-out
  • Portugal, Poland, Sweden, and Ukraine made the main round at the EURO and ended the tournament in positions nine to 12; Sweden edged Portugal in a shoot-out for ninth, while Poland beat Ukraine for 11th place in a shoot-out, as well
  • Portugal and Poland, as well as Sweden and Ukraine met in the main round, with Portugal and Sweden being victorious in exciting shoot-outs

 

photos © MSV Photographers

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