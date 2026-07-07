The 11 men’s teams have been divided into two groups for the preliminary round — group A comprising six sides and group B featuring five. The top four teams in each group advance to the quarter-finals, while the others will play a consolation round to determine the rest of the rankings.

The winners of each quarter-final pair will reach the semi-finals, with the finals on 12 July determining the podium.

For the women’s competition, the 13 teams have been seeded into three groups — group A featuring five teams, while groups B and C include four each. The top two teams in each group and the two best third-ranked sides will qualify for the quarter-finals, while the remaining five nations will play a consolation round.

The quarter-finals will decide the four semi-finalists, while the medallists are set to be revealed on 12 July.





Tickets to EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027

The seven highest-ranked men’s nations and the eight best-ranked women’s teams will grab their tickets for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027.



Women

Teams that have already qualified for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027: Spain, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Greece, Croatia, Lithuania (organiser)



Men

Teams that have already qualified for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027: Germany, Spain, Croatia, Hungary, France, Portugal, Denmark, Italy, Lithuania (organiser)

Fans can watch all EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026 matches live on EHFTV with the day and tournament passes and follow the action on the dedicated Instagram channel.