The line-up for the EHF European Cup Women 2026/27 Last 16 features an exciting mix of experienced sides — such as last season’s runners-up MSK IUVENTA Michalovce — and ambitious clubs, including RK Ruma and Zwartwoud Kwiek, who are enjoying their debut season on the European stage.

In total, 13 nations are represented in this phase of the competition, with Slovakia (MSK IUVENTA Michalovce, HC DAC Dunajská Streda and HK Slovan Duslo Sala) and Serbia (RK Ruma and ZORK Bor) as the only countries with more than one participant.

Ahead of the draw, all 16 clubs were seeded into two pots of eight, before each team from pot 1 was drawn against an opponent from pot 2.

EHF European Cup Women 2026/27 Last 16 pairings

LK Zug Handball (SUI) vs Maccabi Haarazim Ramat Gan (ISR)

HK Slovan Duslo Sala (SVK) vs MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK)

HC DAC Dunajská Streda (SVK) vs Haukar (ISL)

Zwartwoud Kwiek (NED) vs Handball Erice SSD ARL (ITA)

WHC Cair Skopje (MKD) vs HC Galychanka (UKR)

RK Ruma (SRB) vs O.F.N. Ionias (GRE)

ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina (SLO) vs Madeira Andebol SAD (POR)

YALIKAVAKSPOR (TUR) vs ZORK Bor (SRB)

No country protection rule applied to the draw. The first team drawn in each pair has the home right for the first leg.

The Last 16 starts with the first leg on 9/10 January, followed by the return leg the week after on 16/17 January 2027.

The winning team from each pair advances to the quarter-finals in February, followed by the semi-finals in March and the highly anticipated finals in May 2027, which will decide this season’s champions.