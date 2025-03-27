Tight matches ahead in last chance for Graz tickets

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Thüringer HC (GER)
Sunday 30 March, 14:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Valcea are on a four-match winning streak on home court in all competitions
- the Romanian club were trailing from start to finish in the first leg against Thüringer and ended up losing by six goals (35:29) in Germany
- if Rasmus Rygard Poulsen's squad is to mount a comeback in the return leg they will have to find a way past Thüringer’s goalkeeper Dinah Eckerle who made 14 saves (33 per cent save efficiency) in the first leg
- Thüringer have recorded only one win on the road over their past six away matches in all competitions
- the tournament’s top scorer so far, Johanna Reichert, scored 15 goals against Valcea, bringing her season tally to 83 goals
HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) vs Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP)
Sunday 30 March, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- HSG Blomberg-Lippe’s home form is almost faultless this season as they have suffered only one defeat on home court in all competitions
- Blomberg-Lippe were the only club to record an away win in the quarter-finals’ first leg with Steffen Birkner's squad coming off victorious (28:25) from the trip to San Sebastián
- Ona Vegue and Zoe Ludwig were the first leg's key players for HSG Blomberg-Lippe with the former being the match's top scorer with eight goals, while the latter recorded a save efficiency of 46 per cent
- the Spanish club are on a three-match winning streak on the road in all competitions
- Bera Bera led for a short period in the first leg but need to display much more consistency throughout the whole match to challenge for the win in Germany
Photo © HAMISTOLEN.DK, Foxaep