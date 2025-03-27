Tight matches ahead in last chance for Graz tickets

HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames, H.C. Dunarea Braila and SCM Ramnicu Valcea are all hoping for a home advantage in the second leg of the EHF European League Women 2024/25 quarter-finals, after losing the first legs away last week.

Meanwhile HSG Blomberg-Lippe are looking to defend their hard-fought earned advantage from Spain, after being the only club to record a win away from home in the first leg.