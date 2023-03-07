Time slots announced for men's play-offs
The throw-off times for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 Play-off 1st and 2nd Leg ties have been released by the EHF Marketing department. All of the play-off matches will be streamed live on EHFTV as well as live blog coverage on eurohandball.com
1st Leg
Wednesday, 22.03.2023
18:45 (CET)
OTP Bank-Pick Szeged vs Telekom Veszprém
Pick Arena (Szeged, HUN)
18:45 (CET)
CS Dinamo Bucuresti vs THW Kiel
Polyvalent Hall-Ioan Kunst Ghermanescu (Bucharest, ROU)
20:45 (CET)
Orlen Wisla Plock vs HBC Nantes
Orlen Arena (Plock, POL)
Thursday, 23.03.2023
18:45 (CET)
Aalborg Handbold vs GOG
Sparekassen Danmark Arena (Aalborg, DEN)
2nd Leg
Wednesday, 29.03.2023
18:45 (CET)
THW Kiel vs CS Dinamo Bucuresti
Wunderino Arena (Kiel, GER)
20:45 (CET)
HBC Nantes vs Orlen Wisla Plock
H Arena (Nantes, FRA)
Thursday, 30.03.2023
18:45 (CET)
Telekom Veszprém HC vs OTP Bank-Pick Szeged
Veszprem Arena (Veszprém, HUN)
20:45 (CET)
GOG vs Aalborg Handbold
Jyske Bank Arena (Odense, DEN)