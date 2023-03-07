KLAHN

Time slots announced for men's play-offs

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation07 March 2023, 11:00

The throw-off times for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 Play-off 1st and 2nd Leg ties have been released by the EHF Marketing department. All of the play-off matches will be streamed live on EHFTV as well as live blog coverage on eurohandball.com 

1st Leg

Wednesday, 22.03.2023

18:45 (CET)
OTP Bank-Pick Szeged vs Telekom Veszprém
Pick Arena (Szeged, HUN) 

18:45 (CET)
CS Dinamo Bucuresti vs THW Kiel
Polyvalent Hall-Ioan Kunst Ghermanescu (Bucharest, ROU)

20:45 (CET) 
Orlen Wisla Plock vs HBC Nantes
Orlen Arena (Plock, POL)


Thursday, 23.03.2023

18:45 (CET)
Aalborg Handbold vs GOG
Sparekassen Danmark Arena (Aalborg, DEN)

 

2nd Leg 

Wednesday, 29.03.2023

18:45 (CET)
THW Kiel vs CS Dinamo Bucuresti
Wunderino Arena (Kiel, GER)

20:45 (CET)
HBC Nantes vs Orlen Wisla Plock
H Arena (Nantes, FRA) 

 

Thursday, 30.03.2023

18:45 (CET)
Telekom Veszprém HC vs OTP Bank-Pick Szeged
Veszprem Arena (Veszprém, HUN) 

20:45 (CET)
GOG vs Aalborg Handbold
Jyske Bank Arena (Odense, DEN)

KLAHN 22.02.23 607726 X2
Evn6 X2
Previous Article Denmark top power ranking before international matches
Popovic Blue Filter
Next Article This is me: Bojana Popović

Latest news

More News