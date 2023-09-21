Title contenders CSM, Györ clash in fiery MOTW

For the match with Vipers Kristiansand we prepare tactically the best we can. We know how good the team from Norway is, with so many titled players like Katrine Lunde or Anna Vyakhireva. On Saturday we go on the court to fight for the best result. We have to start the match well in defence and show the best skills in attack. Our participation in the EHF Champions League started very poorly with Krim. We felt very bad after this match and we want to play better and better in all the next games.

Bożena Karkut head coach, MKS Zaglebie Lubin