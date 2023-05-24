Title-holders Nærbø facing away challenge in Serbia
Only two teams, Serbia's Vojvodina and defending champions Nærbø IL from Norway, still have a chance to win the EHF European Cup Men this season.
They will meet in the two-leg final, and Vojvodina will host the first leg on Sunday in Novi Sad
FINAL, FIRST LEG
Vojvodina (SRB) vs Nærbø IL (NOR)
Sunday 28 May, 20:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Vojvodina reached their maiden European final following a 56:49 aggregate win against Sweden's Alingsås HK in the semi-final
- Nærbø, who beat CS Minaur Baia Mare in the final of the EHF European Cup Men last year, are defending their title
- the Norwegian side advanced to the second final in their second European season, beating fellow Norwegian side Runar Sandefjord Elite in a shootout in the previous round
- top scorers of both teams, Vojvodina's centre back Barys Pukhouski and Nærbø's right wing Theodor Svensgård, have an equal tally of 54 goals in the competition
- on Sunday, Vojvodina defeated Partizan in the first final match of the Serbian league, 32:28. In turn, Nærbø were eliminated by Elverum in the semi-final of the Norwegian league
Pukhouski looking for another title
Ten years ago, Barys Pukhouski won the third-tier European competition – which was then called the EHF Challenge Cup – with his home club SKA Minsk. And now the 36-year-old wants to repeat the feat with Vojvodina.
Pukhouski joined the Serbian club last summer and quickly settled in, becoming one of the team's key players. In each of the semi-final matches against Alingsås, the Belarusian netted six times, and now Vojvodina's fans hope that his skill and experience will help the team claim the title.