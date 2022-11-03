Title-holders Nærbø to face tough test in Slovenia

Czech Republic to host six games

Czech Republic have the biggest number of teams - five - in round 2, and they all will play at home this weekend, with different chances of progression.

HC Dukla Praha are likely to go through after a 36:31 away win against Handball Esch (LUX), and so are HCB Karvina, who defeated KH Rahoveci in Kosovo 33:29 in the first leg.

TJ Sokol Nove Veseli will try to hit back after a 27:25 defeat at HRK Gorica (CRO), while HC Robe Zubri have a mountain to climb following a 34:20 loss at ØIF Arendal (NOR).

Last but not least, Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje will take on ZRHK TENAX Dobele (LAT) in a double-header, so Czech Republic will host six matches this weekend.