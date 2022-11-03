Title-holders Nærbø to face tough test in Slovenia
The EHF European Cup Men round 2 will finish this weekend with 18 second-leg games as well as six double-headers, so 30 matches in total.
Defending champions Nærbø IL won their first match against RK Slovenj Gradec by a small margin, 29:28, and now the Norwegian team will face a hard test when the rivals meet again in Slovenia on Saturday.
- on the same day, the 2021 EHF European Cup Men winners AEK Athens HC play in Emmen after a 30:25 home win against their Dutch rivals Drenth Groep Hurry-Up
- experienced Slovene side RK Gorenje Velenje will play at Bregenz Handball in Austria following a 33:30 home win in the first leg
- in another hard-fought tie, KH Besa Famgas from Kosovo will try to take a home revenge after a narrow 27:28 defeat at IHF Handball Helsinki (FIN)
- eight teams have already secured their round 3 spots, as they won the double-headers last weekend: HC Fivers WAT Margareten and Förthof UHK Krems (both AUT), Pölva Serviti (EST), BK-46 (FIN), HB Red Boys Differdange (LUX), RC Gracanica (BIH), HC Vise BM (BEL) and Alingsås HK (SWE)
- two Icelandic teams will participate in double-headers on Saturday and Sunday. IBD Vestmannaeyjar are set to host Ukraine's Donbas, and Haukar will play at Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta in Cyprus.
Czech Republic to host six games
Czech Republic have the biggest number of teams - five - in round 2, and they all will play at home this weekend, with different chances of progression.
HC Dukla Praha are likely to go through after a 36:31 away win against Handball Esch (LUX), and so are HCB Karvina, who defeated KH Rahoveci in Kosovo 33:29 in the first leg.
TJ Sokol Nove Veseli will try to hit back after a 27:25 defeat at HRK Gorica (CRO), while HC Robe Zubri have a mountain to climb following a 34:20 loss at ØIF Arendal (NOR).
Last but not least, Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje will take on ZRHK TENAX Dobele (LAT) in a double-header, so Czech Republic will host six matches this weekend.