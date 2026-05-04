Defending title holders SG Flensburg-Handewitt are the only team not to have a lead after playing in their own arena, as Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf kept the back-to-back EHF European League title winners to a 39:39 draw.

The clearest lead in the aggregate encounters belongs to 2024/25 finalists Montpellier Handball, who beat HC Vardar 1961 33:23 in the first leg. MT Melsungen have the next biggest advantage, having beaten FC Porto 28:23.

RK Nexe brought THW Kiel’s winning run through the EHF European League Men 2025/26 season to an end and take a three-goal lead to Germany for the reverse leg.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

Tuesday 5 May, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

First leg result: 39:39