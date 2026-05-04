Title holders under pressure with semi-finals to be booked
The line-up for the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 will be confirmed when the second-leg quarter-finals of the EHF European League Men 2025/26 take place on Tuesday.
Three of the four home sides from the first leg travel to their opponents’ home court with an advantage to protect, while one tie will be decided entirely based on the second-leg result following a draw in the first encounter.
On Tuesday we will play our second match against Flensburg. We know that we must play at the same level that we played there. The key of the match will be our defence and the control of the game in attack. Any detail will be important. Playing at home must give us that extra power that we need after many matches in a row.
Our plan is simple - we have to put Montpellier under pressure and wait for our moments. When they come, we need to take them and push them out of their comfort zone. Nothing is easy anymore, no team will give up. Even if we lead by 15 goals, Montpellier won’t quit. We have to try to play a perfect match, and both we as a team and the whole arena need to believe for all 60 minutes.
Aside from our many injured key players, I'm really looking forward to seeing Nexe again. I'm incredibly excited to compete against them with our fans behind us. We want to use our emotions in our arena to get our fans involved and create another magical Kiel night. That's our goal.
We're going into the game with a five-goal lead. That's a decent cushion, but no guarantee. There are still 60 minutes until we can potentially qualify for the final four. Only those who approach this game with respect, concentration, and intensity have a chance of reaching the semi-finals.