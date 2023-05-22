Titleholders Denmark face fierce competition in Nazaré

GROUP A

Croatia

Participations (incl. 2023): 12

Best result: Winners (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015)

Netherlands

Participations (incl. 2023): 4

Best result: 13th (2006, 2021)

Norway

Participations (incl. 2023): 11

Best result: 2nd (2019)

Poland

Participations (incl. 2023): 9

Best result: 6th (2009)

One of the key questions of the Men’s Beach Handball EUR 2023 is whether Croatia can get back onto the thrown after eight years. A first indication of the possible answer to this question will be delivered in group A, where the record four-time European champions are set to meet Norway as their expected biggest opponents, as well as Netherlands and Poland.

Some nations might never win the EURO, but Croatia are getting anxious when they have to wait eight years between titles. Their European reign, which included four straight titles between 2009 and 2015, ended when they hosted the championships in Zagreb in 2017. They returned to the final in 2021, losing 2:0 to Denmark, but turned the tables on their Scandinavian rivals at the World Championships in 2022, winning that final 2:0. Croatia added gold from The World Games three weeks later.

Still led by beach handball great Mladen Paradžik as their head coach, Croatia will be regarded by many as the team to beat in Nazaré, even though they lost star player Ivan Jurić due to injury in the build-up to the tournament. If they succeed, they become the first men’s team to hold all three major beach handball titles.

Norway have been among the top eight teams in all of the last seven European Championships but have finished in the medal ranks only once – in 2019, when they lost the all-Scandinavian final against Denmark. Two years later, they ran into Croatia in the quarter-finals and missed the chance to go for a second straight medal and ended up in sixth position. With the MVP of the 2019 championships, Kristoffer Henriksen, still in the team, Norway are expected to make it to at least the quarter-finals again in Nazaré.

Netherlands and Poland have so far failed to make it to the medal matches of a Beach Handball EURO. However, Poland have had several quarter-final appearances and want to present themselves from their best side, just weeks before hosting the beach handball tournament of the European Games in Kraków.