Titleholders hope to improve chances for play-off spot

In round 10 of the EHF Champions League Women, the Match of the Week will take place in Norway, as the reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand, who have struggled so far in the current tournament, will try to regain confidence by beating Krim Mercator Ljubljana.

In the same group B, the leaders Team Esbjerg will play at FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, while in group A, the two best-placed teams Odense Håndbold and Györi Audi ETO KC will meet in Denmark.