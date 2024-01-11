C5

Titleholders hope to improve chances for play-off spot

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
11 January 2024, 14:00

In round 10 of the EHF Champions League Women, the Match of the Week will take place in Norway, as the reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand, who have struggled so far in the current tournament, will try to regain confidence by beating Krim Mercator Ljubljana.

In the same group B, the leaders Team Esbjerg will play at FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, while in group A, the two best-placed teams Odense Håndbold and Györi Audi ETO KC will meet in Denmark.

GROUP A

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)
Saturday, 13 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Sävehof have lost 13 straight matches in the European top flight, including all 10 games in the current season
  • Bietigheim, who started the EHF Champions League season with five wins, now have a drop in their form as they have lost four matches in a row and are fourth-placed with 10 points
  • in round 9, Sävehof suffered their biggest defeat of the season, 39:20 at Györ, while Bietigheim lost to Odense 28:25
  • if Sävehof are defeated again this Saturday, they may lose even a mathematical chance to reach the play-offs in case DVSC win at Buducnost
  • Bietigheim took a comfortable win in the reverse fixture in Germany, 30:21 

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)
Saturday, 13 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Györ top the group with 18 points, being the only team in the competition with a 100 per cent record, while Odense are second-placed with 14 points
  • with a win, the Hungarian side may seal a top two finish in the group and a direct quarter-final spot if CSM are defeated in Brest
  • last week, Györ claimed their tenth straight win at the tournament, as they beat Sävehof, while Odense extended their winning streak to four matches, defeating Bietigheim
  • the Danish team boast a perfect record at home in the current season, winning all four games, but they lost two away matches, including 32:29 at Györ
  • Györ's coach Ulrik Kirkely worked at Odense in 2015-2017 and 2020-2023, while left back Line Haugsted played for the Danish side in 2015-2016

20240106 ETO Savehof 16 (1)
I expect a tough game against Odense. Their current coach, who came from Vipers, likes to play a fast game. It's true, their handball was already like that last season. This match will certainly be high intensity with a lot of running.
Silje Solberg
Goalkeeper, Györi Audi ETO KC

WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN)
Sunday, 14 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams started 2024 with away defeats: Buducnost lost 44:26 at CSM, while DVSC were defeated 38:28 at Brest
  • the rivals are fighting for a play-offs spot, but while DVSC are sixth-placed with seven points, Buducnost are in a considerably worse position, as they sit seventh with three points
  • Buducnost have the least effective attack in the entire tournament, having scored just 209 goals (23.2 per game)
  • in their previous meeting in October, 10 goals from Alexandra Töpfner powered the Hungarian side to a 27:22 win
  • Buducnost are on a five-game winless run in the competition, with their latest (and only) victory dating back to 24 September (31:30 against Sävehof)

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
Sunday, 14 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • a win against DVSC was Brest's 40th in the EHF Champions League Women, and the first on home court this season
  • following that success, the French side are fifth-placed in the group with nine points, while CSM have two points more and are ranked third
  • on Sunday, the team from Bucharest claimed their biggest win in the current campaign, 44:26 against Buducnost, and extended their unbeaten run to four matches (three wins, one draw)
  • in fact, CSM suffered their last defeat in the reverse fixture against Brest, 30:28
  • Brest's top scorer Valeriia Maslova has a tally of 55 goals and takes the fifth position in the tournament's scoring chart; Christina Neagu has netted 48 times for CSM

 

GROUP B

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
Saturday, 13 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Esbjerg top the group with 16 points, boasting a seven-match winning streak in the competition
  • in their first EHF Champions League Women’s game in 2024, the Danish team proved too strong for Lubin, 32:26 at home
  • in the same weekend, Andrea Lekic's last-gasp goal saved FTC a point at Ikast, 28:28, as the Hungarian team are now fifth-placed with eight points
  • Lekic scored 10 goals in that encounter and climbed to the top position in the tournament's scoring chart with a tally of 61 goals; Esbjerg's Kristine Breistøl is third in that ranking with 57 goals
  • both Lekic and Breistøl were top scorers of their respective teams in their first encounter this season, as Esbjerg won 27:23

20240106 Team Esbjerg MKS Zaglebie Lubin Coach Jensen (1)
A huge performance is needed to win, because it is not going to be easy. We have had a rough start to this new year, and those performances will not get us two points in Hungary. So we need to step up, but we have done that before and we know how to.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, Team Esbjerg

MOTW: Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO)
Saturday, 13 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • despite leading at half-time, Vipers opened 2024 with a frustrating 31:29 defeat at Metz
  • for the titleholders, it was already the fifth defeat in the current campaign, and they hold the sixth position in the group with seven points
  • Krim ended their three-game losing streak, defeating Rapid in a hard-fought match, 25:24
  • the Slovenian team, who are fourth-placed with nine points, boast the best defence in the group, conceding 247 goals in nine games
  • the first meeting of the teams this season resulted in a 24:24 draw, as Krim led 15:9 at half-time before Vipers managed a strong comeback
  • Jana Knedlikova is Vipers' top scorer at the tournament with 53 goals, while Jovanka Radivevic is the leading scorer for Krim with 46 goals

UH28578 (1)
I hope that we can improve even more against Krim. We have to be tougher and more precise in both attack and defence. We have to make less technical faults, and we have to be on the front foot.
Oceane Sercien-Ugolin
Right back, Vipers Kristiansand

MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs Ikast Handbold (DEN)
Sunday, 14 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • last Saturday, Lubin suffered their ninth straight defeat at the tournament, as they lost at Esbjerg
  • although Ikast failed to beat FTC, the Danish team ended a three-game losing run
  • notably, they earned their last win in October against Lubin, and it is Ikast's biggest win of the European season (41:29)
  • Ikast take the third position in the group with 11 points, but the gap between them and the second-placed Metz has increased to three points
  • two players from the Nordic side are among the top 10 scorers of the competition, as Ingvild Bakkerud and Markéta Jerábková have a tally of 51 and 50 goals respectively

CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs Metz Handball (FRA)
Sunday, 14 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • following a defeat against Krim, Rapid are seventh-placed in the group with seven points, so every point is important for them
  • Metz boast a six-match winning run and are ranked second with 14 points, two points behind group leaders Esbjerg
  • Kristina Jörgensen, who netted nine times against Vipers, takes the second position in the scoring chart of the competition with 60 goals; Dorina Korsós is Rapid's best scorer with 37 goals
  • in the reverse fixture, Jörgensen's 11 goals lifted Metz to a commanding home win against Rapid, 33:22
  • Metz's goalkeeper Hatadou Sako boasts the biggest number of saves in the current competition, 104, with a 35.74% efficiency

121123 CS Rapid Vipers 651
The next game against Metz will be a new final for us. After the results from last weekend, we have to win these two points at home. We know that it will be very a difficult game, so we have to prepare as well as possible and be focused on the match.
David Ginesta Montes
Head coach, CS Rapid Bucuresti
