Titleholders Vipers end Esbjerg's winning run

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
21 January 2024, 18:00

Three of the four EHF Champions League Women matches on Sunday were held in Group B, as the three best-placed teams hoped to claim further victories.

Metz Handball and Ikast Handball ultimately reached their goals, while Team Esbjerg suffered their only second defeat of the current European season, losing to the reigning champions Vipers Kristainsand.

  • Metz and Esbjerg are now on 18 points, with the French champions securing the top of the group thanks to a better goal difference
  • Metz claimed their eighth straight win, this time against bottom-placed MKS Zaglebie Lubin, as 2023 World champion Hatadou Sako did a great job between the posts
  • on the other hand, Esbjerg's eight-goal winning run has come to an end, as 11 goals from Jana Knedlikova propelled Vipers to a win against the Danish team
  • another Czech player Marketa Jerabkova also shone on Sunday, as her 10 goals, including the last-second winner, lifted Ikast Handball to a hard-fought home win against CS Rapid Bucuresti
  • Jerabkova climbed to the third position in the scoring chart of the tournament with a tally of 65 goals, behind two Metz's players - Kristina Jörgensen and Sara Bouktit, who have 68 and 67 goals respectively
  • in the only Group A match, CSM Bucuresti proved to be too strong for IK Sävehof climbing to the third position with 13 points

GROUP A

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 35:26 (18:10)

Sävehof have already lost a chance to progress from the group, but they still hope to claim some points before the group stage eventually comes to an end. In Bucharest, the Swedish team took a surprising 3:0 lead before Grace Zaadi scored CSM's first goal nearly eight minutes into the match. From that point on however, it did not take long for the Romanian team to find their rhythm. Evelina Eriksson, notably a Swedish goalkeeper, boasted a 44 per cent save rate in the first half, helping CSM go to the break with an eight-goal lead. After the interval, the hosts further increased the gap, as Vilde Ingstad and Alexandra Dindiligan became their top scorers with seven goals.

21012024 CSM BUCURESTI IK SAVEHOF (205)
They are a team full of fighters and we definitely did struggle today. We had some big chances and we missed them as we were dealing with fatigue. Step by step we got back into the game. Playing home was great and I'm happy that we left the court with a good feeling. It was a good game, a tough fight, and overall I’m happy we got the 2 points today.
Emilie Hegh Arntzen
Left back, CSM Bucuresti
21012024 CSM BUCURESTI IK SAVEHOF (29)
I've got to start by saying it was a very fun atmosphere to play in. We’re happy that we can play against such a good team.
Thea Stankiewicz
Centre back, IK Sävehof

GROUP B

Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) 30:29 (16:15)

Both sides were very motivated to win. Ikast are fighting for a top-two finish in the group, while Rapid hope to earn a play-off spot. The game was really exciting and dramatic, and both teams could have won, but it was Ikast who snatched two points thanks to Marketa Jerabkova's 10th goal in the game just four seconds from full-time. Ikast's Andjela Janjusevic scored even more goals than Jerabkova, 11, yet her effort did not ultimately help the team. The Danish team were dominant throughout the first half, but they led by just one goal at the break, and Rapid improved their game in the second half.  Possibly a draw would have been a fair result, but Ikast took a victory and stayed in fight for an early quarter-final spot.

IMGL0234
It was not a easy game today, both teams really played well. In the second half we just kept on fighting and I have to say we're really happy with the points we've managed to win in the end.
Marketa Jerabkova
Centre back, Ikast Handbold
IMGL0232
For me personally, I really felt at home here today. It felt nice to be back where I used to play back when I was younger. It was an absolute pleasure to appear in front of this crowd today.
Mathilde Neesgaard Mogensen
Centre back, CS Rapid Bucuresti

MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 24:30 (10:15)

The French side were seen as strong favourites in this encounter, but surprisingly, it was Lubin who enjoyed a better start and opened with a 4:2 lead. Metz needed some time to wake up, but towards the end of the first half, they punished the hosts for their multiple mistakes and pulled clear by five goals. The last-placed Polish team tried to fight back in the second half, but Metz had more quality and firmly had the match under their control. Alina Grijseels rose to prominence, ending the game with nine goals, and her teammate Hatadou Sako boasted a 46 per cent save rate, helping the French champions earn their eighth straight victory.

Mayo2 Quote
Of course, I'm very happy with the victory. On Wednesday we lost the league match against Brest, but today we got a victory in the Champions League. Everything was fine in the first half, but in the second half we certainly could have played better.

Emmanuel Mayonnade
Head coach. Metz Handball
Kartkut Quote
We certainly started this match much better than the one in France. Today we had a lot of support in goal, where Monika Maliczkiewicz defended superbly, and it's a shame that we didn't manage to take advantage of that. We made too many mistakes, which Metz took advantage of and went into a higher lead even before the break. It's a shame, but every next match teaches us something new.
Bozena Karkut
Head coach, MKS Zaglebie Lubin

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) 32:37 (15:21)

The Danish team had won all of their five previous matches on the home court this season, but they failed to extend that run against Vipers, who took revenge for a 38:37 defeat in their premier encounter this season. The titleholders took their second straight victory and climbed to the fourth position in the group. While Esbjerg's Nora Mork netted seven times against her former team, she was overshadowed by Jana Knedlikova, who scored 11 goals for Vipers. Besides, Kathrine Lunde played another superb match, making 14 saves. In the first half, she stopped eight balls for a 44 per cent save rate, and the visitors led by six goals. Midway through second half, Vipers' lead reached 10 goals on a couple of occasions, and all Esbjerg could do was to reduce the gap.

20240121 Team Esbjerg Vipers Kristiansand Coach Jensen
We just have to accept and congratulate Vipers on a strong performance. The difference today was five goals, but I think it could have been more. They were clinical today, and it was just one of those days where every time we had a 50-50 situation we made a wrong decision. Maybe because we were not at our best or Vipers were just better.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, Team Esbjerg
20240121 Team Esbjerg Vipers Kristiansand Coach Hlavaty
We have played two fantastic games against Team Esbjerg. Games between these two teams can always go both ways. Today it went our way. Our defence was stable and that helped us stop Team Esbjerg.
Tomas Hlavaty
Head coach. Vipers Kristiansand
20240121 Team Esbjerg Vipers Kristiansand Vipers Kristiansand 3
Niels Husted
20240121 FA PA162
Paweł Andrachiewicz
20240121 FA PA157
Paweł Andrachiewicz
21012024 CSM BUCURESTI IK SAVEHOF (68)
Răzvan Păsărică
20240121 Team Esbjerg Vipers Kristiansand 13 Vyakhireva 1
Niels Husted
21012024 CSM BUCURESTI IK SAVEHOF (205)
Răzvan Păsărică
IMGL0232
hamistolen.dk
IMGL0234
hamistolen.dk
EURO24M Slovenia Vs Netherlands MAL9024 AM
