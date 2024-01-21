Titleholders Vipers end Esbjerg's winning run
Three of the four EHF Champions League Women matches on Sunday were held in Group B, as the three best-placed teams hoped to claim further victories.
Metz Handball and Ikast Handball ultimately reached their goals, while Team Esbjerg suffered their only second defeat of the current European season, losing to the reigning champions Vipers Kristainsand.
They are a team full of fighters and we definitely did struggle today. We had some big chances and we missed them as we were dealing with fatigue. Step by step we got back into the game. Playing home was great and I'm happy that we left the court with a good feeling. It was a good game, a tough fight, and overall I’m happy we got the 2 points today.
I've got to start by saying it was a very fun atmosphere to play in. We’re happy that we can play against such a good team.
It was not a easy game today, both teams really played well. In the second half we just kept on fighting and I have to say we're really happy with the points we've managed to win in the end.
For me personally, I really felt at home here today. It felt nice to be back where I used to play back when I was younger. It was an absolute pleasure to appear in front of this crowd today.
Of course, I'm very happy with the victory. On Wednesday we lost the league match against Brest, but today we got a victory in the Champions League. Everything was fine in the first half, but in the second half we certainly could have played better.
We certainly started this match much better than the one in France. Today we had a lot of support in goal, where Monika Maliczkiewicz defended superbly, and it's a shame that we didn't manage to take advantage of that. We made too many mistakes, which Metz took advantage of and went into a higher lead even before the break. It's a shame, but every next match teaches us something new.
We just have to accept and congratulate Vipers on a strong performance. The difference today was five goals, but I think it could have been more. They were clinical today, and it was just one of those days where every time we had a 50-50 situation we made a wrong decision. Maybe because we were not at our best or Vipers were just better.
We have played two fantastic games against Team Esbjerg. Games between these two teams can always go both ways. Today it went our way. Our defence was stable and that helped us stop Team Esbjerg.