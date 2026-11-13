Tomáš Hlavatý: “Working on the present and building the future”

Tomáš Hlavatý: “Working on the present and building the future”

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EHF / Björn Pazen
13 November 2026, 11:00

Since the summer of 2026, Tomáš Hlavatý has been in charge as head coach of French champions Brest Bretagne Handball, succeeding Raphaëlle Tervel. The Slovak, who had coached Rostov-Don, Vipers Kristiansand and HB Ludwigsburg before, has to manage a transition in the squad of the two-time EHF FINAL4 participants, as top stars such as Anna Vyakhireva and Ana Gros have left.

With his new team, he generated the biggest headlines in round 7 of the EHF Champions League Women 2026/27 group phase last week, when Brest defeated CSM Bucuresti 40:25 — as a consequence, the Romanian runners-up went separate ways with coach Bojana Popović.

Round 8’s Match of the Week is the rematch of this duel, taking place on Sunday 15 November, at 16:00 CET (live on EHFTV, geo-restrictions may apply). Before this clash between two EHF FINAL4 2026 participants, Tomáš Hlavatý talks about the short-term and long-term goals, signing Henny Reistad for next season and his double role, coaching Czechia’s women's team in parallel.

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20261017 Brest Bretagne Handball Coach Niels Husted

eurohandball.com: Had you expected a match like against CSM last week?

Tomáš Hlavatý: The difference in the result is one thing, but the way to play for us is more important — and this is what is our aim in every training and our daily work. The final result was nice to look at. It was a nice night in our arena with 4,200 fans who created an electrifying atmosphere. We stood extremely strong in defence and created many counterattacks. Everything was working extremely well, so it was easy to coach, as the team unfolded their full potential. In this match, we have gained confidence and continued to work consistently.

eurohandball.com: On Sunday, the reverse fixture is waiting already — will it be under special circumstances after the result of the first leg and the departure of CSM’s coach Bojana Popović?

Tomáš Hlavatý: At first, I feel sad for Bojana, as she is a good coach. But we only focus on ourselves, not on what the opponents do in their organisation. Of course, it will be a different situation after what has happened, but every match brings new situations. It is our job to do our own way, step by step.

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20261017 Brest Bretagne Handball Brest Bretagne Coach1 Niels Husted

eurohandball.com: Before the big win against Bucuresti, Brest had lost against Team Esbjerg and FTC, the two current leaders of your group. What was different in those matches?

Tomáš Hlavatý: On those days, both opponents were better than us, we had different tasks to solve, as we lacked constancy and consistency. It is a reality that in handball, when you start a new journey with a team, everything has to settle first. I am a new coach, we have a new strategy and focus, so everything is still in process in the team. We are finding solutions for all situations, a learning process.

eurohandball.com: What is the current focus for the development of the team?

Tomáš Hlavatý: It is all about the cooperation between the players. We stepped up in defence and we are working on an improvement of the second phase of counterattacks. And as we only have one left-handed right back, we look for variations with a right-handed player in these positions. It is harder, as the shooting angle is smaller, but we are also progressing with this. Besides, it is about the teams’ values, responsibilities and discipline. This is what counts for me.

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eurohandball.com: How can you compare your job in Brest with your previous jobs in Rostov, Kristiansand or Ludwigsburg?

Tomáš Hlavatý: It is difficult to compare, as it is all about different cultures in France, Scandinavia or Eastern Europe, as in Ludwigsburg, I was only some weeks before the club went bankrupt. The biggest importance for me is that the club needs to have a vision. We have short-term and long-term strategies and we are lucky to be in a club which can support all these values. The club is very stable and it is steered in the right direction with a good leadership, so me and my staff can focus only on our job. For example, in Brest are many more people working around the club compared to Vipers. Therefore, I am happy to have the full support of the whole club and especially the president to bring those strategies to life. But the closest connection is with sports director Cléopâtre Darleux. Everyone who works for the club contributes a small part to the result.

eurohandball.com: With many new players, what are the current goals of Brest Bretagne?

Tomáš Hlavatý: We are working on the present, but in parallel are building the future, and even as the team changed, the goals remained the same. The club sets really high standards, which is good, as without setting the highest goals you cannot improve and develop and you cannot gain confidence. We are all realistic and believe in the process. This is what I meant with the culture of the club.

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20260906 Sola Brest Hans Lie NZ96828

eurohandball.com: This vision to set high goals includes the transfer of three-time IHF World Player of the Year Henny Reistad next season — how big is your anticipation to coach such a big star?

Tomáš Hlavatý: Henny is one of the best players in the world. She creates great things on court, which is amazing to see and she takes the responsibility. I am sure it will be a great fit for our team. I feel proud and honoured that the club took the opportunity to sign a player like her and I have the chance to coach her. The strategy is still to remain that all is about the team and the team is the most important.

eurohandball.com: Coaching Brest Bretagne is not your only job, as you are in parallel coach of the Czech women’s national team since 2025. How can you deal with both tasks, right before a special EHF EURO, when Czechia is one of the co-hosts of the final tournament?

Tomáš Hlavatý: You just have to find the right balance, as both teams are completely different: on the one hand, a professional top club in Europe, on the other hand, a growing team with young players who need to develop. Besides, it is about bringing women’s handball on the stage in Czechia. We want to raise this sport by a successful EHF EURO. When Vipers had gone bankrupt, the Czech federation had offered me this job — and for me it was something like paying off, as my first coaching job in my life was Slavia Prague. In general, it is completely different to coach professionals in the EHF Champions League and to bring national team players from a small country ahead. But I like it this way.

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20260906 Sola Brest Hans Lie NZ96894
Hans Lie
DSC 1760 Hana Vrbkova CZE
Hana Vrbkova/Czech Handball Federation
20260906 Sola Brest Hans Lie NZ96941
Hans Lie
20260703 CZE TUR Zlin Michal Struz 43 CZE
Czech Handball Federation

Photos © OTP Group Buducnost / Dejan Starcevic (main), Team Esbjerg / Niels Husted (first two in-text), Brest Bretagne Handball (third in-text), Hans Lie (last in-text)

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