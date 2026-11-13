eurohandball.com: Before the big win against Bucuresti, Brest had lost against Team Esbjerg and FTC, the two current leaders of your group. What was different in those matches?
Tomáš Hlavatý: On those days, both opponents were better than us, we had different tasks to solve, as we lacked constancy and consistency. It is a reality that in handball, when you start a new journey with a team, everything has to settle first. I am a new coach, we have a new strategy and focus, so everything is still in process in the team. We are finding solutions for all situations, a learning process.
eurohandball.com: What is the current focus for the development of the team?
Tomáš Hlavatý: It is all about the cooperation between the players. We stepped up in defence and we are working on an improvement of the second phase of counterattacks. And as we only have one left-handed right back, we look for variations with a right-handed player in these positions. It is harder, as the shooting angle is smaller, but we are also progressing with this. Besides, it is about the teams’ values, responsibilities and discipline. This is what counts for me.