eurohandball.com: This vision to set high goals includes the transfer of three-time IHF World Player of the Year Henny Reistad next season — how big is your anticipation to coach such a big star?

Tomáš Hlavatý: Henny is one of the best players in the world. She creates great things on court, which is amazing to see and she takes the responsibility. I am sure it will be a great fit for our team. I feel proud and honoured that the club took the opportunity to sign a player like her and I have the chance to coach her. The strategy is still to remain that all is about the team and the team is the most important.

eurohandball.com: Coaching Brest Bretagne is not your only job, as you are in parallel coach of the Czech women’s national team since 2025. How can you deal with both tasks, right before a special EHF EURO, when Czechia is one of the co-hosts of the final tournament?

Tomáš Hlavatý: You just have to find the right balance, as both teams are completely different: on the one hand, a professional top club in Europe, on the other hand, a growing team with young players who need to develop. Besides, it is about bringing women’s handball on the stage in Czechia. We want to raise this sport by a successful EHF EURO. When Vipers had gone bankrupt, the Czech federation had offered me this job — and for me it was something like paying off, as my first coaching job in my life was Slavia Prague. In general, it is completely different to coach professionals in the EHF Champions League and to bring national team players from a small country ahead. But I like it this way.