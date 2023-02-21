Top coaches discuss philosophy of defence in EHF Activities webinar

Serb Dragan Djukic, currently the Israel men’s team coach; Croat Hrvoje Horvat, the current Croatian national team coach and of German club HSG Wetzlar; Francis Avila, professor at the Spanish handball coaches’ school and former youth national team coach of Spain; and Swede Magnus Andersson, who currently coaches EHF Champions League side FC Porto, will lead the webinar.

This is the second webinar with input from a leading coach in 2023, following the discussion led by Industria Kielce coach Talant Dujshebaev in January.

Click here to register.

All participants will receive an email with the link once registration has been completed. If participants are unable to join the live webinar, they will be able to access the recording of the webinar afterwards.

Participation is free of charge.

Photo © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff