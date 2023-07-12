Top coaches follow the future at W19 EHF EURO 2023

While Pera might look for Romania’s future, having already helped left back Diana Lixăndroiu and right wing Mihaela Mihai make their debuts for the senior team, Martin Albertsen has a totally different situation.

Albertsen was the coach who helped Switzerland break their duck at the senior EHF EURO back in November 2022 and has helped transform women’s handball in Switzerland from an also-ran to an emerging side in Europe.

The 45-year-old Danish coach was appointed in 2018 and has coached both the senior and the junior teams, before handing in his resignation in May, as he is due to take over the finalists of the last season in the EHF Champions League Women, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria.

Before moving on to pastures new, Albertsen still kept his side of the bargain and helped Switzerland deliver their first-ever top-eight finish at the W19 EHF EURO, progressing from the preliminary round with an attractive style and a high-octane brand of handball.

“I have worked with this team for a few years now and this is the highlight for them. These are young players, there are more mistakes than you can see in the senior team, but it is the right way to develop players. I have seen a lot of talent here, not only for Switzerland, but also for other teams,” says Albertsen.

“For Switzerland, this competition is paramount. For other sides, it is very important, because they can see the future at work. In our case, we have built the future and have embraced the same philosophy, which is to use the same systems like in the senior teams, for players to have an easier transition.”

The same pattern has also emerged in Sweden’s case, with the coach of the senior team, Tomas Axnér, supervising a masterplan designed to create a seamless transition from the youth and junior teams to the senior squad, helping the players settle in immediately.

Axnér has joined the team from the main round and has a good knowledge of the current squad, having served as the interim coach for this generation at the 2022 IHF Women’s Youth World Championship, where Sweden ended up on the sixth place.

“At the Swedish Handball Federation, we have designed a masterplan to have the players speak the same language – so to say – to have the same playbook for all national teams, in order to have a good transition between the teams and when the players get to the senior squad, to have no issues whatsoever and to fit in immediately,” says Axnér.

Players like Nina Koppang, or Axnér’s daughter, Tyra, have been the beneficiaries of this system, making the shift from the junior team to the senior one without any issues and slotting in immediately in their positions.