Torbjørn Bergerud: “We are not favourites”

After spending seven years away from Norway, playing for Lugi HF, TTH Holstebro, SG Flensburg-Handewitt and GOG, Norwegian goalkeeper Torbjørn Bergerud returned to his home country with Kolstad Handball. If not for the context of Kolstad's development, some handball fans might have found the move surprising.

Founded in 1972, Kolstad only recently clinched promotion to the Norwegian first league, the Eliteserien, in 2015. They were a middle-of-the-pack team, but after securing proper financial backing in 2021, the wheels were set in motion.

Bergerud, one of the top goalkeepers in European handball, was only one of the first high-profile players to move to Kolstad, who also signed Christian Berge, the former coach of Norway men's senior national team.

Back Vetle Eck Aga and line player Magnus Gullerud also joined the club this summer, as well as the Icelandic pair of centre back Janus Dadi Smarason and right wing Sigvaldi Gudjonsson. The big hitters will come next summer, as backs Sander Sagosen, Gøran Søgard and Magnus Rød, essentially the back line of Norway's men's national team, have confirmed that they will return to their home country.

"The plan is to really put Kolstad on the map and help the team grow in the future to contend for the title in the EHF Champions League. There is also another reason — to help Norway develop handball even further, as we had some very good results in the past years," said Torbjørn Bergerud, who has plenty in his tank for the future.

"Being together here can only improve our status, our chemistry and our game. It will definitely help strengthen Norwegian handball as a whole," continued the 28-year-old goalkeeper.