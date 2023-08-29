Trio of former champions combine in tough group A

The Polish side looks like a clear favourite for one of the two top spots in the group. After losing the EHF FINAL4 final in the last two seasons, Kielce will be of course extra motivated to finally step on the top of the podium again. Only two new players joined them in the summer: Croatian goalkeeper Sandro Mestric and Egyptian left back Hassan Kaddah.

Will that be enough to stop Kiel, Paris Saint-Germain, Aalborg Håndbold or OTP Bank-PICK Szeged progressing directly to the quarter-finals? These experienced Champions League contenders have all undergone important changes in the summer, starting with THW. The Zebras lost Sander Sagosen, but the Norwegian superstar will make an early comeback to the Wunderino Arena in December, when he visits with his new club, Kolstad.

Kolstad are the Champions League debutants in this group, and everyone is eager to see if they are able to deliver. In Sagosen, but also Magnus Rød, Torbjørn Bergerud and Gøran Johannessen, they count key Norwegian national team key players in their ranks. But Kolstad have not got much time on their hands, and they will have to be ready from the start if they want to qualify for the next phase.