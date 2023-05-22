With defending champions Barça, 2016 winners Barlinek Industria Kielce and five-time participants Paris Saint-Germain Handball, three ‘regulars’ have made it to Cologne. They are challenged by SC Magdeburg. The German side celebrates its Cologne premiere; the 2002 EHF Champions League winners last reached the competition’s semi-final in the 2003/04 season.

The draw will be conducted by EHF President Michael Wiederer. The following four players will join the draw remotely for immediate comments: Christian O'Sullivan (SC Magdeburg), Gonzalo Perez de Vargas (Barça), Andreas Wolff (Barlinek Industria Kielce) and Luka Karabatic (Paris Saint-Germain Handball).

The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 takes place on the weekend of 17/18 June at the LANXESS arena in Cologne. This marks the premium event’s 14th edition.

A limited amount of tickets is still available and can be bought via tickets.eurohandball.com.