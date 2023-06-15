TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 flash quotes
Quotes from players and coaches at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023. This overview will be updated regularly with quotes from the media calls on Friday, and the mixed zone and press conferences after the matches on Saturday and Sunday.
Friday 16 June 2023
Quotes from the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 media call in Cologne ahead of the semi-finals on Saturday
Barça (ESP)
Ludovic Fabregas (FRA) — line player
On being back in Cologne:
"It’s always a pleasure to be there, it kind of means that you have had a good season, right? It’s very satisfying to be in a position to battle for the title. But we know that the regular season is completely different to the FINAL4, this is a tournament in itself and everything can happen.”
On being able to win a third title in a row:
"We know that we are able to write history but, in the meantime, it means that we are completely favourites in everyone’s eyes. Other teams are waiting for us, but we showed in the previous seasons that we could handle being favourites.”
On playing SC Magdeburg in the semi-final:
"Sure, they beat us twice in the last two seasons, but this is not a trap. We just have to be extra focused when we enter the court. Magdeburg might be coming back in the Champions League this season, but they showed they were a very high-level team. We expect a very tough semi-final, we know that we will have to earn our final ticket.”
Blaz Janc (SLO) - right wing
On returning to Cologne:
"We’re happy to be back, it’s always nice to be here. Of course, every team wants to be here. We are lucky to have the chance to return to Cologne this year. We know what to do tomorrow, and the semi-final is the first step in reaching our goal."
"It’s a bit different for us than last year. Carlos was new and you need strong connections between the players and the coach. This year we know exactly what Carlos wants and we are even stronger."
On Barça being the favourite:
"Everyone thinks that it’s all easy for us. But we work hard and we don’t know how to lose. We are prepared to show our best performance tomorrow. At the Final4, there is no favourite, we all have the same chance. If people think we are the favourite, that’s great, but we lost two times to Magdeburg, so we are even more motivated. The semi-final is the most important match for us."
Dika Mem (FRA) - right back
On returning to Cologne:
"The EHF FINAL4 is a special moment with a great atmosphere. It’s a historic event, winning is everything, but we have to go step-by-step and focus on tomorrow. The team did a great job this season and we are trying to go for another CL win."
"It’s all about the team, not about me winning top scorer or anything. The best thing we can have is another CL title."
On Barça being the favourite:
"We lost against Magdeburg, it is still on all our minds. But the EHF FINAL4 is not about previous games, it is a special event and we all have a new chance. Of course, they can win against us tomorrow, but we will do everything we can to win."
Hampus Wanne (SWE) - left wing
On atmosphere at the EHF FINAL4 nine years ago:
"2014 was my first EHF FINAL4 win. I can remember I was sitting on the bench next to the field and thought 'This arena is big'. I was 20 then so I did not right understand what it means. I am older now and I would love to experience it again this weekend."
On what makes Barça special:
"In Barcelona it is important to become a team, even outside of the arena. But also the skills of the players. You need to train 100% because otherwise other teammates will become better than you."
On Magdeburg as underdogs:
"It will be a tough game against Magdeburg. They have been playing really good those last few years so we will not underestimate them. They play aggressive so we just need to find a way to play our own game against them."
Gonzalo Perez de Vargas (ESP) - goalkeeper
On Barça's chance to win the third title in a row:
"We have won this tournament before. This makes you realise how hard it is to win it again. That is a tough lesson."
Barlinek Industria Kielce (POL)
Talant Dujshebaev (ESP) - coach
On qualifying for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 after a difficult season:
"I’m really happy and proud that the players managed to do it. It has a special taste after what we went through, that is for sure. I have tried to protect my players, as I have a little bit of experience with these situations, like I had in Santander or Ciudad Real for example.”
On the semi-final against Paris:
"It’s going to be a 50-50 game, really tough one. I don’t know what the key factors will be, but I don’t expect a ten-goal difference at the end of the game. These are two great teams with great players, players with a lot of experience as well, so it’s going to be really tight.”
On playing against his friend Raul Gonzalez:
"We are very good friends, Raul is like my brother, one of the closest people I have in handball. We speak a lot, we go on holidays together, but tomorrow, for me it will be a normal match, like one I would play against anyone else. The good news is, one of us two will go to the final.”
On Kielce having two former Paris players in their squad:
"We used to have three, remember! Both are really good persons with a positive attitude. Their energy is something good for the team. Dylan has been here for one more year than Benoit, you could say his adaptation has been completed now. Both of them are amazing players and I’m sure they will be able to put their emotions aside tomorrow during the game.”
Alex Dujshebaev (ESP) - right back
On facing PSG in the semi-final:
"There are no favourites in this game. PSG have had a great season, they have already won the French League. They are playing a bit different than before, but they’re fantastic. Defence will be an important aspect, but it will come down to who is stronger mentally. We will have to make the right choices on the field for the entire 60 minutes. We’re here to win, our goal is the same as last year. I expect the semi-final game to be really difficult."
Nicolas Tournat (FRA) - line player
On the semi-final game:
"There are no surprises, we have played against them a lot. Paris is really strong and they are very effective in defence. We are prepared both physically and mentally. It has been a difficult season for us, but we managed to find our way and we are here to win. The FINAL4 is complicated for everyone, but we are stronger together. It will be difficult against PSG for the entire game, but it’s sport. We are here to fight and to achieve our goal of becoming the champions.”
Andreas Wolff (GER) - goalkeeper
On the performance 2022:
"I said last year that we will come back next year. Here we are and this year we will be better and hopefully come home with the trophy. For many players last years tournament was their first Final4, so this year we have the routine to actually win it."
On the final:
"We hope to win against PSG. And as a German league fan I would love to play Magdeburg in the finale. Possibly we would have a small disadvantage because of the fans but even then we would look forward to a great match."
Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA)
Raul Gonzalez (ESP) — coach
On the semi-final against Kielce:
"I have been here many times before, and I know it’s useless to make predictions. Anything can happen here in Cologne, as the FINAL4 is completely different from the rest of the season. I’m confident we can do something good, but we’ll first try to enjoy the moment and then see what happens.”
Luc Steins (NED) — centre back
On Paris' season:
"It took a little bit of time for us to learn to play with each other, but we have shown in the last days that we are all really confident with each other. I feel like we are playing better and better with every game. The end of the season has been a great one, we won a title already and I hope we can translate our confidence onto the court this weekend.”
On PSG Handball being able to be the first PSG to win the Champions League :
"That would be cool. Of course, we were all supporting our football clubmates, but sadly things did not work out for them. It would be a huge honour if we managed to become the first PSG team, in all sections, to win the Champions League."
On how he feels before the semi-final against Kielce:
"I don’t feel too much stress right now, we are still preparing the game. I try to think that this is a game just like any other, despite of what is at stake. For sure, we are in Cologne, this is a bit special. But we all have to focus on what we must do individually. If we all do that, and I know we can as we have got amazing players, I’m sure we will have a chance to do something great.”
On him and Kay Smits being the only two Dutch players at the FINAL4:
“It’s really special that we’re both here and we talked about it yesterday. It shows that Dutch handball is making progress. I hope I’m the first Dutch player to win the Champions League, but I’d be delighted if Kay and I could meet for the final on Sunday.”
Luka Karabatic (FRA) — line player
On being part of the FINAL4 for the sixth time:
"It’s as exciting as it was the first time around, and I am as motivated as ever. You always want to win the trophy when are in Cologne, but in the meantime, we all know how hard it is also. We now have a little bit of collective experience and hopefully this can help us winning the trophy this time.”
On having ten French players in Cologne this season:
"There are even 11 if you count Nikola that is not playing. It shows how healthy French handball is. There are players in every team but Magdeburg. I hope one of us wins the trophy but of course, I’d rather it to be me!"
Andreas Palicka (SWE) - goalkeeper
On the pressure at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4:
"It is not more pressure then usually. We chose PSG so we have to deal with it. The title is the goal. I am feeling comfortable in Paris and I know I can do my best in those specific moments."
On the atmosphere in Cologne:
"I had my best career moments here in Cologne. The two EHF FINAL4 titles 2010 and 2012 in this arena and especially the audience make the whole atmosphere special. It is an incredible experience for us players."
SC Magdeburg (GER)
Magnus Saugstrup (DEN) – line player
On his first EHF FINAL4 in 2021 with Aalborg:
“I expect this time to be completely different as there were no spectators back then. I have been here a couple of times already as a spectator and it really is an amazing atmosphere. I don’t know whether people will be cheering for us or not, but I am looking forward to it no matter what.”
On the fact SCM are the only team that has beaten Barça twice in the last two seasons:
“It is a great feeling but in the meantime, that does not mean much. That might give us a boost of confidence but I am sure Barça worked extra hard to know exactly how to beat us, as they don’t want to lose three times in a row against us. We saw on video what could be their weak points, but it is one thing to see it on the screen and one other to be able to do it on the court. I think it will still be a 50-50 game.”
Bennett Wiegert (GER) — coach
On facing Barca on Saturday:
"It will be a difficult game, Carlos Ortega has done a great job with the team. We are happy to be here and it is a big chance for us to show our best faces and just go for it. The Final4 is the biggest event in European handball and it is a pleasure for us to be here."
On the team:
“Most of our injured players are back and the team is ready to give their best performance.”
Kay Smits (NED) - right back
On facing Barca on Saturday:
“Barca has been really strong for a long time, but at the Final4 there are no favourites. We have faced them previously, but prior games don’t mean much at the Final4, we all have a chance. Every day is different and we are looking forward to reach out highest level of playing this season.”
On losing the German title:
“The result didn’t change anything, we would still be here, ready to win the EHF FINAL4.”
On what message he has for the Magdeburg fans:
“We are proud to be here and we expect to have more fans in the arena than the other teams. We expect a big handball weekend that they can enjoy and celebrate together on Sunday.”