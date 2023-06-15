TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 flash quotes

Friday 16 June 2023

Quotes from the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 media call in Cologne ahead of the semi-finals on Saturday

Barça (ESP)

Ludovic Fabregas (FRA) — line player

On being back in Cologne:

"It’s always a pleasure to be there, it kind of means that you have had a good season, right? It’s very satisfying to be in a position to battle for the title. But we know that the regular season is completely different to the FINAL4, this is a tournament in itself and everything can happen.”

On being able to win a third title in a row:

"We know that we are able to write history but, in the meantime, it means that we are completely favourites in everyone’s eyes. Other teams are waiting for us, but we showed in the previous seasons that we could handle being favourites.”

On playing SC Magdeburg in the semi-final:

"Sure, they beat us twice in the last two seasons, but this is not a trap. We just have to be extra focused when we enter the court. Magdeburg might be coming back in the Champions League this season, but they showed they were a very high-level team. We expect a very tough semi-final, we know that we will have to earn our final ticket.”

Blaz Janc (SLO) - right wing

On returning to Cologne:

"We’re happy to be back, it’s always nice to be here. Of course, every team wants to be here. We are lucky to have the chance to return to Cologne this year. We know what to do tomorrow, and the semi-final is the first step in reaching our goal."

"It’s a bit different for us than last year. Carlos was new and you need strong connections between the players and the coach. This year we know exactly what Carlos wants and we are even stronger."

On Barça being the favourite:

"Everyone thinks that it’s all easy for us. But we work hard and we don’t know how to lose. We are prepared to show our best performance tomorrow. At the Final4, there is no favourite, we all have the same chance. If people think we are the favourite, that’s great, but we lost two times to Magdeburg, so we are even more motivated. The semi-final is the most important match for us."

Dika Mem (FRA) - right back

On returning to Cologne:

"The EHF FINAL4 is a special moment with a great atmosphere. It’s a historic event, winning is everything, but we have to go step-by-step and focus on tomorrow. The team did a great job this season and we are trying to go for another CL win."

"It’s all about the team, not about me winning top scorer or anything. The best thing we can have is another CL title."

On Barça being the favourite:

"We lost against Magdeburg, it is still on all our minds. But the EHF FINAL4 is not about previous games, it is a special event and we all have a new chance. Of course, they can win against us tomorrow, but we will do everything we can to win."

Hampus Wanne (SWE) - left wing



On atmosphere at the EHF FINAL4 nine years ago:



"2014 was my first EHF FINAL4 win. I can remember I was sitting on the bench next to the field and thought 'This arena is big'. I was 20 then so I did not right understand what it means. I am older now and I would love to experience it again this weekend."



On what makes Barça special:



"In Barcelona it is important to become a team, even outside of the arena. But also the skills of the players. You need to train 100% because otherwise other teammates will become better than you."



On Magdeburg as underdogs:



"It will be a tough game against Magdeburg. They have been playing really good those last few years so we will not underestimate them. They play aggressive so we just need to find a way to play our own game against them."



Gonzalo Perez de Vargas (ESP) - goalkeeper



On Barça's chance to win the third title in a row:

"We have won this tournament before. This makes you realise how hard it is to win it again. That is a tough lesson."