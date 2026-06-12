TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 flash quotes: Friday 12 June

COLOGNE — comments from players and coaches at the media calls on Friday, ahead of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 semi-finals at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 on Saturday.

Aalborg Håndbold

Simon Dahl (DEN) — head coach

On coaching his first EHF FINAL4 as a head coach:

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. I try to take things the positive way and not think too much about the pressure. Many coaches would like to be in my seat, so I will enjoy this weekend as much as I can. I feel like we have proven all season long that we deserved to be there. We are now motivated to do even more.”

On the European season Aalborg had:

“I think we did great and we managed to win important games, like in Veszprém in the group phase for example, or against Sporting in the quarter-finals. I feel like the team has been going up, making progress and really working together. It was not only about one of two players, but the whole team. At one point or the other, every player was able to bring something to the table.”

On playing Barça in the semi-final:

“They are, of course, a very dangerous team. Everything has been said about them already. I am not going to tell you everything new. A lot of experience; a lot of talent on every position. They have the record for most titles won and that is not for nothing. But in Cologne, everyone have their chances. There are no favourites, really.”

Mads Hoxer (DEN) — right back:

On preparing against Barca:

"Our last game against Barca, we played a really good game at home. This is a long tournament. We have worked a lot on ourselves during the season. Barca, of course, has so many great players, but I think we've prepared as best as we could. I'm happy to be here, and the entire team and I are willing to do anything and everything to win tomorrow."

On the experience his teammates and him took from 2024:

"I hope we learnt something from it, really. It was not a nice experience, even though we played the final. We said back then that we would come back, and now is our chance. But before thinking about anything else, I want us to focus on the game tomorrow and how we can beat Barça."

Sander Sagosen (NOR) — left back

On playing the EHF FINAL4 again after many years of absence:

“I am really happy, to be honest. I have a lot of good memories here, like when we won with THW Kiel in 2020. Winning the trophy here in this arena was something that I dreamt of when I was a kid, so to have the opportunity to do it again this weekend feels great.”

On playing against Barça in the semi-final:

“It is not going to be easy. They have an amazing team, they won the trophy so many times, they have a lot of experience, they have a lot of things — but we have a lot too. We know that this is going to be a hard one, that it will be a battle for 60 minutes, but we are very motivated to qualify for the final.”

On winning the trophy in 2020 with THW Kiel:

“It is one of the best memories of my career and I want to do it again. Especially since last time was different, with no spectators. But I know how hard it is to qualify, let alone win the trophy. You have to play perfect for 120 minutes in Cologne, hope for a bit of luck and hopefully things can turn your way.”

Füchse Berlin

Nicolej Krickau (DEN) — head coach

On how the EHF FINAL4 games are different compared to the rest of the season:

“Everything is bigger, harder, the arena is different and of course, everybody dreams of winning the Champions League. For me, it’s a new experience, and I am really motivated. I feel like, this year, the four best teams in Europe qualified, so it is even more exciting for us and for everyone.”

On what changes he brought to the team when arriving during the season:

“I tried to focus on the individual changes and how I could adapt everyone to the new system. But, in the meantime, there was not much time to change a lot of things, so it was all about details, really. I tried to find the balance between what I wanted to implement but also not changing everything during the season. I feel like we kind of achieved it.”

On the possibility of winning the EHF Champions League title:

“Honestly, I don’t think about it at all. The only thing that I am thinking about right now is how to get past SC Magdeburg tomorrow. It’s going to be really difficult. We lost our last two games against them but I really hope we can achieve something great. We have it in us, but we will have to play at our best if we want to win tomorrow.”

Mathias Gidsel (DEN) — right back

On playing against SC Magdeburg in the semi-final:

“Magdeburg are perhaps the best team in the world at the moment. We lost against them twice this season. They come here as the reigning champions, so it is going to be a really tough match. Even though we know each other very well, we put in a lot of analysis in order to try and be as good as we can. I hope that the outcome tomorrow can be different to the last times we played there.”

On his motivation to win his first EHF Champions League title:

“It is huge, but I try not to think too much about it. I know how hard it is to win it. We saw it last season. I have only been to the [EHF] FINAL4 twice so I cannot say I have too much experience. But the motivation for me is huge and I know that all the guys in the team really want that trophy as well.”

On playing the EHF FINAL4:

“It is the most important weekend of the season, especially this time, as we did not manage to win the Bundesliga. The four best teams in the world are here and the title is going to be a real competition. We are really focused, well-prepared and I hope we have learnt something from last season that can give us an extra boost this time.”

Max Darj (SWE) — line player

On playing in the EHF FINAL4:

"I get goosebumps just thinking about this. I can't tell you what will happen tomorrow in the semi-final. Playing in Cologne is always special. For now, we have to focus on the next 60 minutes and make sure we play as well as we can."

On Berlin's progress during the season:

"I think in the last few weeks we improved a lot and levelled up. We've shown real progress in our plays. We have to stick together and work on communicating more and more within the team. I think that was key in our work. The longer we play together and learn how to communicate better, the stronger we will be as a team."

Barça

Carlos Ortega (ESP) — head coach

On being qualified to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4:

“We had a great season. We only lost one game, against Magdeburg, so it feels kind of logical to be here. But we worked a lot. There were a lot of changes last summer and we needed to build some more combinations among us to make things work. I am really happy that we were able to qualify, but of course, we are aiming for now.”

On how different this EHF FINAL4 could be compared to the others:

“I don’t think it is too much. All the best teams are here. Every team will have a chance to win. I don’t think we have less or more chances this season to win compared to when we won two years ago, or last season. It’s still very exciting to be in Cologne.”

On Aalborg, Barça’s opponent in the semi-final:

“They are a very dangerous team — a team that is able to score a lot of goals and play really fast. They also have nice depth on the bench, with a lot of different options. But I am confident. I know we have prepared well for that game. Everybody is really motivated to win the Champions League again.”

Dika Mem (FRA) — right back

On the motivation coming back to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4:

“It is huge. Every player wants to be here and play these games, so there is no need for anyone to give us a boost. This event is a real party for everyone, but it is also the most important weekend of the season. The motivation is huge. This is what we have trained all season for, and now is the time to deliver.”

On the favourites this weekend:

“It is actually hard to say. I would say all teams are equal. And anyway, we have seen in the past that the tags do not mean anything at the [EHF] FINAL4. I don’t care about this, to be honest. I just want us to focus on how we play, how we are able to win tomorrow, and that’s all that matters right now.”

On whether this season’s Barça can be regarded as stronger than last year’s:

“I don’t know. We lost some players in the summer, but we also have Ludovic Fabregas back and that is a huge boost. I feel like the team is really ready to start the weekend; that we have played really well lately. Everyone saw that against Nantes in the quarter-finals. Now is the time to deliver.”

Ludovic Fabregas (FRA) — line player

On the progress Barça made during the two years he was away:

“Every player made progress, but also the club as a whole. It is an honour to be back here, among the four best teams in the world. But I feel like we are a team as strong as we were two years ago. Every team in Cologne has chances to win. Everyone still puts Barça among the favourites, so that means that we are doing a pretty great job.”

On playing against Aalborg in the semi-final:

“They are a very specific team, in the way that they have three players on the back court who are able to shoot and score from a distance. We are more used to a centre back trying [to get] the others into position, but a player like Thomas Arnoldsen can also shoot from a distance. This is definitely something that we are taking into consideration before the semi-final.”

On Barça being back at the EHF FINAL4 for the eighth year in a row:

“I don’t think people realise how tough it is to make it here — to win the games to qualify. Just because we do it every year does not mean that it’s easy. There are clubs like Paris, Kielce, Nantes or Veszprém who do not qualify, so that tells you how focused you have to be throughout the season to qualify.”

SC Magdeburg

Bennet Wiegert (GER) — head coach

On having to motivate his players before coming to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4:

“Honestly, I did not have to. When you start travelling to Cologne, it’s inside of you. The motivation for this event is so huge. We have won the title twice already. We know how amazing it is, and most of the players in the team were present already. We don’t need any more motivation than to remember how it was back then. We are just 100 per cent motivated.”

On playing against Füchse Berlin again after playing them in the final last season:

“This is a completely different game, a different season, different dynamics. Last season, Berlin had just won the Bundesliga. This time it’s us. Every game is different. We are two very close teams and it’s hard to invent things at this point of the competition.”

On retaining the title:

“We want to do it, of course, but the task is huge. Two years ago, we lost in the semi-final, and we will do everything to win. But honestly, that is such a task that, right now, we are only focused on the semi-final tomorrow and how to beat Berlin.”

Gísli Kristjánsson (ISL) — centre back

On making it to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4:

“We are super happy to be here, of course, with the best teams of the season. But now is not the time to be happy — it is the time to be focus and to be ready to fight tomorrow. I expect a strong game against one of the best teams in the world.”

On being the title holders at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4:

“We have been here before, and this year is going to be different, yet another time. Just because we won last year does not mean we will win next season. It is so tough already, just making it here, and now winning the title is still another level. We have the experience from two years ago, but I don’t feel like we did anything wrong then. This tournament, just like the others, will be a brand new one.”

On beating Füchse Berlin twice this season already and the impact it might have:

“I don’t think any of us think about those two games, and I am sure that the Berlin players have moved on as well. Our two teams know each other very well. We play against each other every season in the German Bundesliga, and every game is a new one. Tomorrow will be no different.”

Felix Claar (SWE) — centre back

On how he feels being back in Cologne:

“Of course, I am super happy, because every year, all the four best teams in the Champions League qualify, and we are among them again. It is great. It shows that we have done a great job and all the work we have put in has paid off. But in the meantime, the most important games of the season are ahead of us, so we have to be focused and not be too happy about qualifying.”

On keeping the motivation to perform after SC Magdeburg won the EHF Champions League:

“I only won it once, but I guess my teammates would answer the same. Once you have won the competition once, you want to win it again and again. And it’s hard, because you have to work to stay at the top. But we are still hungry for a title. We want to remain at the top.”

On playing Füchse Berlin in the semi-final:

“I only expect a tough game, a very physical one, perhaps with a lot of goals. Of course, the key will be to contain Mathias Gidsel, but it’s not only about him. This team has a lot of talent all around, and if we want to win, we will have to be at our best. There is no Gidsel plan — we are only focusing on ourselves.”

Photo © kolektiff images/Anze Malovrh