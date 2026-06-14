TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 flash quotes: Sunday 14 June

COLOGNE — Comments from players and coaches after the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 finals at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 on Sunday.

FINAL

Barça

Carlos Ortega (ESP) — head coach

On winning the trophy:

“Berlin had an amazing season as well. But the final can only be won by one team. The team defended at an outstanding level. We got an advance really early. After the red card with Ludo, it was a complicated moment. More because we had to do a long change, we couldn't make the change with the line player that we wanted, so we had to change our defence a little bit. They were pushing and trying to play as fast as possible, but we finally managed to resolve. It was a long season, and we also lost players in the squad compared to last season, but we still managed to keep the team together."



On how the young Barça players turned the pressure into a boost:

“I have said it many times that wearing the Barça jersey is not easy. But all the young ones have been amazing this weekend; they also got help from the players with more experience. It was not easy every day; we had to work a lot this season, but you saw today that we have been working in the right direction. It has been a long season, a tough one, but we had a lot of results. I am really, really happy of each of my players for what they showed today, that was incredible.”

Emil Nielsen (DEN) — goalkeeper

On leaving Barça at the end of the season:

"This was the perfect way to end my time in Barca, it's for sure. We were by far the best team this season. We could have lost yesterday and also today, but I feel like this is well deserved. Personally, it was so important, I have spent four years in Barca, so this means so much to me. I'm really happy to have won today. I've sat here in the press conference before, having lost the semi-final, so this is very different. I'm proud that we did it."



On his own performance today:



“I had a good one, I hope. I really did my best I could to win the Champions League. Our defence was really strong. No shots were easy for the Berlin players, and I managed to make some saves. It was really important to remain cool at the end of the game, to keep focused, because one defence or one save could make the difference.”

Luís Frade (POR) — line player

On winning the EHF Champions League again:

“It feels amazing, honestly. After what happened yesterday in the semi-final, where we had to play the overtime, we had almost no time to concentrate again, but still, we did. Everyone did an amazing job today — our goalkeepers, our defence did not let anything through. We did a great job from the first minute. We can be very proud of ourselves because winning this one was not easy.”

On the defensive performance Barça put on:

“Against a team like Berlin, with fantastic players, of course you have to be at our best. But we proved that we have an amazing team as well. We did not have a plan but we played together as a team for 60 minutes. The legs are sore, but the mind is really happy with what we did today.”

Füchse Berlin

Nicolej Krickau (DEN) — head coach

On the final:

"First of all, congratulations to Barça and Carlos. They played amazingly for the whole season — not just today. I studied Barca for the past three, four months. Their continuity and quality of play are amazing. They have the best defence in the world by far. The first 15 minutes were very decisive, which unfortunately forced us to take early shots.

"They get immediately into the game at the high level. It's difficult to keep up. During the last 15 minutes, we solved the offence so much better. The last 45 minutes were OK overall. Of course, against the best defence in the world, it was very difficult. They did an amazing job, and we couldn't handle that. We are sad for the guys leaving us who won't have another chance, but we'll stay hungry and do everything to get back here next year."

On the outcome of the season for Füchse:

"For us, it's been a great success for the season with the German competitions — to win the Cup, and also to be in the final of the EHF CL. Actually, we had a chance to win. We thought that we had a chance. If that's not a success, then it's very hard to be a sportsman. It doesn't mean we didn't want it more, but overall, it's been a success. For those staying in the team, it's a great foundation for the future. The players have been amazing this season, especially after the coaching change, and the guys have been great to me. That has to be taken into consideration when we look at the overall season as a team."

Tim Freihöfer (GER) — left wing

On the game:

“Barça played really good on defence, and we never quite had the chance to be on top and take the momentum. What we did yesterday, we could not do today and that hurts, of course. We were behind most of the time. We could not find solutions except in the last quarter so we cannot be happy, really.”

On losing the EHF Champions League final for the second straight time:

“It feels really, really bad. Like, it hurts. We were close, but at the same time, we felt like Barça were always on top. We really gave everything across the weekend, we really tried, but sometimes, you just don’t succeed. I am sure we will be proud in a couple of days but really, right now, it is painful.”

Max Darj (SWE) — line player

On the game:

“I think we did not start very well. They were really agressive. They ran more than us and maybe we were a little bit surprised — and that was the case throughout the game. We were always behind by two, three or four goals. In the end, we managed to come back, but we lacked one or two defensive stops.”

On the reasons why Berlin started the game so badly:

“Honestly, I don’t know. I could feel the team was ready. It was focused. I really don’t know. Sometimes, you have to be a little bit more than 100 per cent ready, and that was maybe what happened. One thing is for sure — this is what cost us the game, in my opinion.”

On losing the final for the second straight time:

“It kind of hurts really, but I also want to keep in mind that we are one of the best teams in Europe this season again. We were able to compete with the best ones. We showed that we were not far away from winning the trophy. All we want to do is come back here and give 1,000 per cent to win the trophy next season.”

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

SC Magdeburg

Bennet Wiegert (GER) — head coach

On his impression of the weekend:

“Yesterday was frustrating. It was difficult to manage directly after and to find the right words. But we found our way today. I am really proud of the way we played today, and that the season ends with a victory. It feels good. I know how difficult it is to win here. Now the season is over and a new one is going to start really soon. Wish all the best to Simon. You do a fantastic job, trust me. I really hope to see you again sometime soon.”

Lukas Mertens (GER) — left wing

On finishing third:

“Of course, this is not what we wanted when we arrived here. You always aim for the title. But we have to be realistic. The four best teams in Europe are here this weekend and everything is played on details. We might have missed a few yesterday and this is why we played so early today. But, in the meantime, I am happy because we managed to get our act together and give a good performance today.”

On what made the difference in the game:

“I don’t know. Maybe we had recovered better in the head compared to them, and we started better. Our defence was good in the first half and once you are ahead in that game, you often take the upper hand. It was not easy but we bounced back really good after the defeat from yesterday.”

Tim Hornke (GER) — right wing

On the victory:

“I am happy we managed to win today. We gave a good game. It’s not easy to focus again when you have lost the day before but, at the end, a medal is a medal and it’s important to finish the season on a win. It’s not the final, it’s not the title, but in the meantime, it’s still a win at the [EHF] FINAL4. So I am much happier today than I was yesterday.”

On playing his final game with the club:

“That was special, of course, but I made my decision a while ago. I did not think too much about it, and I am happy we managed to finish this game on top. I have lived some top moments and now is the time for another chapter of my life.”

Aalborg Håndbold

Simon Dahl (DEN) — head coach

On his impression of the season:

“Yesterday was really tough. We ended up very, very disappointed. I hoped we had put it away, but we had not. When we first got behind a couple of goals, we never got back in the game, SCM were just too good. Their win is totally deserved. We did travel to Cologne with a dream to win it all, now we are just disappointed.

"It’s been a long and good season. In the end, we finish with two defeats and we are really disappointed. Hopefully in a couple of days we can look back on the season and be proud. Aalborg has been on the way for a couple of years now. We still are, and our dream to win it all is still alive.”

Lukas Nilsson (SWE) — left back

On losing the 3/4 placement match:

“It’s tough to lose two games in a row but, honestly, today I think Magdeburg deserved their win. Yesterday we thought we had done everything right and we lost but I guess there is less frustration about today’s performance. This has been a disappointing weekend for us. We can’t leave Cologne being satisfied about our two games.”

On what Aalborg can take from those games into the future:

“That is tough to say right now. There is a lot of disappointment. We played a good season but we failed to deliver at the moment when it counted the most. It’s hard, but that’s the law of the sport. We will do everything to come back and play here again.”

On Kristian Björnsen playing his final game today:

“He is a real pro. He has had an amazing career, either with the national team or his clubs. It’s a pity that he goes after two losses. I have nothing but respect for him. He was one of the most experienced players in the squad and we will definitely miss him.”

Sander Sagosen (NOR) — left back

On losing the 3/4 placement match:

“We are not happy with the loss. We are not happy with how we played tonight. We missed a lot of things in the first half and then we were behind the whole time. No matter what we tried to do on the court, it seems like nothing was working. It is really frustrating for us.”

On the season Aalborg played overall:

“I think we played some very great games but also that we failed to deliver this weekend, so that makes it quite frustrating. I am sure there are things that we can take for this weekend to get better in the future.”

Rene Antonsen (DEN) — Line player

On his experience at the [EHF] FINAL4:

"I'm feeling really emotional right now. It's been a difficult weekend, and we were so close yesterday to making it through to the final. I gave my heart to this club and to our goals. It means so much to me to be a part of this team, especially during this weekend."

Juri Knorr (GER) — Centre back

On shifting focus to the 3/4 placement match:

"It takes a lot of preparation to get to the EHF FINAL4, and then having to shift our focus to the bronze game was really difficult last night. We weren't good enough yesterday in the end, and that was challenging to get over mentally."

Photos © kolektiff images