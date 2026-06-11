TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 set to break new records in Cologne

When the four best teams of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 season come together to battle it out for the most coveted trophy in men’s club handball, then this is more than just a weekend of top-level sports.



The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 on 13/14 June, featuring Aalborg Håndbold from Denmark, Barça from Spain, and German sides Füchse Berlin and SC Magdeburg, will be an undisputed highlight for teams and fans alike.



Staged in Cologne for the 17th time since the EHF FINAL4 inauguration in 2010, the event has evolved into far more than a weekend deciding a championship. It is the annual celebration of handball, with this time another new record attendance expected in LANXESS arena, the biggest hospitality and large-scale entertainment production, city-wide fan experiences, and a truly global media distribution.



Four elite teams have an eye on the big prize



Out of the 16 teams that started in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 group phase last September, only four are still dreaming of lifting the trophy.



In the first semi-final on Saturday at 15:00 CEST, titleholders SC Magdeburg take on Füchse Berlin in an all-German clash which is a repeat of last season’s final. At 18:00 CEST, Aalborg Håndbold challenge record champions Barça for the second spot in Sunday’s final at 18:00 CEST. While Magdeburg aim for their fourth and Barça for their 12th title, Füchse and Aalborg eye their maiden top-flight trophy.



Returning for the second year is the EHF Youth Club Trophy Men, which sees elite under-18 teams compete for their title, with the final being staged at LANXESS arena on Sunday before the medal matches of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4.



Record attendance expected in Cologne



No wonder the final weekend has been marked in the calendars of handball fans across the continent for a long time. The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 is set to be bursting at the seams.



Additional seating concepts have been implemented in cooperation with LANXESS arena, meaning that this year a new attendance record is expected, after the 20,000-spectator milestone was first passed in 2025.



The ever-increasing demand for tickets underlines the status of TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 as the leading event in club handball, with fans securing their seats at the arena well before the four participating teams were even confirmed, following the quarter-finals in early May.



Biggest VIP event in handball



The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 has developed into an annual meeting point for the international handball ecosystem: clubs, sponsors, media partners, legends, federations, and business stakeholders all gather in Cologne, turning it into the largest VIP and hospitality event in handball — with over 2,750 VIP guests on site across five dedicated hospitality areas.



Due to the high demand, the capacity of the exclusive EHF Champions Club has been expanded by around 50 per cent — for the first time, the players will enter the court through the Champions Club corridor for the official player entrance, where VIPs will be just a few metres away from the players as they head onto the pitch.



This will also create a whole new viewing experience for the TV broadcast. The Cologne Handball Night brings together up to 500 guests for an exclusive VIP evening, while the new Playmakers’ Brunch immerses itself in the players’ preparations for the most important matches of the season, combined with exclusive business networking. All VIP guests serviced directly by EHF Marketing.



Biggest show production in handball



Long setting the benchmark in European club handball, the annual showdown in Cologne is a constant redefinition of what event experience can look like. Five unique shows, produced with the HEG (Hallgrimson Entertainment Group), with music as the common language theme get all teams and spectators involved through LED wristbands.



Fans can record themselves performing at the Popstar Booth on Saturday and will see the footage integrated into the Sunday opening show. In addition, a 200-person choir will perform live during the first show of the weekend, creating a unique atmosphere.



Furthermore, large-format screens in the upper tier will be used for the shows, offering an additional form of entertainment with continuous content even during the matches.



For all those fans, though, the experience at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 goes well beyond the on-court excitement at LANXESS arena.



The whole city becomes part of the experience, underlined by the launch of the first official “Fan Trail” in cooperation with the City of Cologne. Photo points, information points and branded installations can be found throughout the city, with timeout stops in selected breweries. Fans are encouraged to share their Fan Trail moments on social media using #TrailOfChampions for the chance to win exclusive prizes.



A branded hop-on hop-off fan bus will take to the roads of Cologne, where the Fan Zone with activities from all sponsors serves as a central hub. One of the highlights is the new Truck Handball Arena, presented by title partner TruckScout24, where fans can put their skills to the test by steering remote-controlled trucks in a handball-inspired challenge — another example of how sponsors have become an integral part of the fan experience.



Traditionally, the Opening Party formally marks the start of the event weekend on Friday from 17:30 hrs, with free admission. As an integral part of the programme, all four teams will be introduced and celebrated, followed by an autograph session inside the arena.



Fans won’t miss a ball — even when they are not in Cologne



The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 marks one of the largest media productions in the history of handball, with 35 broadcasters distributing the footage from LANXESS arena to more than 80 territories, with EHFTV providing worldwide streaming.



The 40-camera production at the arena includes a TV production set-up with 25 cameras, not just for the transmission of the four matches, but also for shooting content for dedicated documentary production and extensive content creator coverage on social media.



Pre-sale for TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2027 already starts



With the 2026 event being still underway, the first tickets for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2027 already go on sale this week. Existing ticket holders receive exclusive access, as strong demand is expected again for next year’s event, demonstrating the long-term strength of the event. Official ticket sale for the 2027 event will start on Monday, 15 June at 12:00 hrs.