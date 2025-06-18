TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 confirmed as leader in indoor sports

SC Magdeburg’s 32:26 victory in the all-German final against Füchse Berlin concluded a historic weekend of handball at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 — the final weekend of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25.

With the curtain closed on the 2025 edition, anticipation for the 2026 event is already huge. More than 13,000 tickets have been sold for next year’s event — an unmatched number at this stage — underlining the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4’s appeal to handball fans all over Europe.

This fact was underlined on site at the 2025 event as well, with 20,074 spectators watching the matches inside LANXESS arena, setting a new attendance record.

EHF President Michael Wiederer said: "Cologne has become like Wimbledon in tennis. Establishing Cologne as the long-term venue for the EHF FINAL4 has paid off, also because of the good co-operation with the city of Cologne, LANXESS arena and our local agency Stadionwelt. If you have an ever-increasing interest after 16 years, it shows that it fits.”

Top-class sport with worldwide reach and commercial success

The 25-camera TV production brought the event to fans around the world, with 36 official broadcasters transmitting to over 80 territories. In Germany, home country of the two finalists, a new audience record was set, with DAZN, DF1 and DYN broadcasting the final.

More than a dozen cameras complemented the overall production, recording behind-the-scenes and backstage footage, contributing to an upcoming event documentary as well as supporting real-time digital storytelling across all EHF platforms.

The commercial strength of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 was reflected not only in the sold-out arena, but the sponsorship inventory also reached unprecedented heights, as all opportunities made available were fully allocated.

In addition to Machineseeker and TruckScout24 as the title sponsors of the competition and the final event, long-standing partner brands such as MOL, Modular Systems, the Croatian National Tourist Board and the Istria Tourist Board brought innovation and energy to the arena grounds. Newcomers like Winamax, Avi Prod Netzbau and Kieback&Peter were also represented at the event.

During the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025, premium partner Gorenje announced the extension and expansion of their partnership, continuing as official partner of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League Men and joining the EHF Champions League Women for the first time.

Lisa Wiederer, Senior Director Events of EHF Marketing, concluded: “We didn’t just aim to host another final event — we aimed to evolve the model. From full-scale digital coverage to authentic fan participation and spectacular opening shows, the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 continues to set new standards."

A full post-event interview with Michael Wiederer, reflecting on the 2025 edition and the future of the EHF FINAL4, is available now.