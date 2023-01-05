Turkish teams to host their rivals on Saturday

on Saturday, Antalya Konyaalti BSK host their Portuguese rivals Sport Lisboa e Benfica

on the same day, another Turkish side, Izmir BSB SK, will welcome Maccabi Arazim Ramat gan from Israel

in the third Saturday game, Poland's KPR Gminy Kobierzyce face MKS IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK) at home in Kobierzyce

two more matches are scheduled for Sunday: Hazena Kynzvart (CZE) vs Motive.co Gijon (ESP) and ATTICGO BM Elche (ESP) vs ZORK Jagodina (SRB)

three double-headers as well as five second-leg encounters will be held next weekend, from 13 to 15 January

Three Spanish teams stay in fight

Spain is the only nation to still have three teams in the tournament, and two of them will play on Sunday.

Motive.co Gijon will travel to Czech Republic to face Hazena Kynzvart, and last season's quarter-finalists ATTICGO BM Elche are set to face their Serbian rivals ZORK Jagodina at home. Gijon came through round 3 with a 67:40 aggregate win over WAT Atzgersdorf of Austria, while Elche edged out Iceland’s Valur 48:46 in a double-header.



The third Spanish team in the Last 16 is Club Balonman Atletico Guardes, who reached the EHF Women's Challenge Cup quarter-final in 2016/17 and 2019/20 and earned their place in the Last 16 with a dominant showing against Dutch side JuRo Unirek VZV. Now Guardes will play a double-header against the Faroese side H71 – quarter-finalists in the European Cup Women last season – next weekend.