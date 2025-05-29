Tussle for the title begins with fiery EHF FINAL4 semi-final clashes

In a rematch of last season's semi-final, Györi Audi ETO KC will look to beat Team Esbjerg once again and keep their dream of a seventh title alive. Later in the day, the only team still unbeaten in the competition, Metz Handball, will go toe-to-toe with the only debutants in Budapest, Odense Håndbold.
SEMI-FINALS
Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
Saturday, 31 May, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Hungarian side Györ are the reigning champions and the only team among the four to have previously won the EHF Champions League title
- Györ are heading into their ninth consecutive EHF FINAL4 Women appearance, while their opponents Esbjerg are making it four in a row
- this is a replay of the 2024 semi-finals — Györ reached the final, and claimed their sixth title, by narrowly edging out Esbjerg, 24:23
- Györ have a perfect record against Esbjerg, having won all nine of their previous encounters
- Esbjerg's centre back Henny Reistad is the top scorer in the EHF Champions League 2024/25, with 139 goals; right back Dione Housheer leads the charts for Györ with 78 goals
- the defending champions are coming to Budapest on the back of their 18th domestic league title; Esbjerg will play Odense in the Danish league play-off final after the EHF FINAL4 Women