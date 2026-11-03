Defending European champions Denmark took the EHF EURO Cup trophy in the 2024 edition, while Spain, co-host of the Men’s EHF EURO 2028, won the inaugural edition in 2020. Portugal and Switzerland are the other hosts of the EHF EURO final tournament.

Like the Qualifiers, the EHF EURO Cup will be carried out in six rounds, with all four teams playing against each other at home and away. France won the most recent edition but are not part of the EHF EURO Cup this time, since they have to go through the Qualifiers.

ROUND 1

Wednesday 4 November, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV