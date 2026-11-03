Two debutants and two former winners meet at EHF EURO Cup start

Two debutants and two former winners meet at EHF EURO Cup start

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
03 November 2026, 11:00

The Men's EHF EURO Cup 2028 throws off with two matches in round 1 on Wednesday (4 November). It is the fifth edition of the competition that runs parallel to the EHF EURO Qualifiers and features those teams that have already qualified for the EHF EURO final tournament. Two of the four participants have won the EHF EURO Cup before, and they meet Wednesday: Denmark and Spain. The other match pits two EHF EURO Cup debutants against each other: Portugal and Switzerland.

Defending European champions Denmark took the EHF EURO Cup trophy in the 2024 edition, while Spain, co-host of the Men’s EHF EURO 2028, won the inaugural edition in 2020. Portugal and Switzerland are the other hosts of the EHF EURO final tournament.

Like the Qualifiers, the EHF EURO Cup will be carried out in six rounds, with all four teams playing against each other at home and away. France won the most recent edition but are not part of the EHF EURO Cup this time, since they have to go through the Qualifiers.

ROUND 1

Portugal vs Switzerland

Wednesday 4 November, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both co-hosts are organisers of a Men’s EHF EURO for the second time: Portugal hosted the first edition in 1994, Switzerland in 2006

  • Portugal finished the EHF EURO 2026 in fifth, matching their best result in the competition from 2020; Switzerland finished in 12th position

  • while Portugal have qualified for the 2027 IHF World Championship in Germany, Switzerland lost in the play-offs against Italy

  • Portugal’s All-star Team member Francisco Costa was the third best scorer of the EHF EURO 2026 with 61 goals; his brother Martim was joint top scorer of the EHF EURO 2024 alongside Mathias Gidsel, with 54 goals

  • both teams include the country's first EHF Champions League winner: Portugal line player Luís Frade won the trophy four times with Barça; Switzerland goalkeeper Nikola Portner with Montpellier Handball and twice with SC Magdeburg

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20261103 Portugal Areia Quote
We finally have the opportunity to experience something we have never had before. We have played so many competitions away from home and, although we have always felt the support of Portuguese fans, being able to experience that atmosphere in Portugal will be extraordinary. First of all, it is important for us to put in a good performance [against Switzerland]. It has been some time since we were together, so this will be a challenge, but we are fully committed and focused on the match. Switzerland are a team that have consistently competed at international level and have some well-known players.
António Areia
Right wing, Portugal
20261103 Switzerland Schmid Quote
Portugal are clear medal contenders in my view, so this is a great opportunity to test ourselves at the highest international level. We want to play with freedom and use games like this to gain valuable experience as we build towards our home EHF EURO in 2028.
Andy Schmid
Head coach, Switzerland
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Denmark vs Spain

Wednesday 4 November, 20:15 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the match will be streamed live on EHFTV with Spanish commentary

  • on home ground in Herning, Denmark took their third EHF EURO trophy in 2026, after their earlier titles in 2008 and 2012

  • two Danes topped the scoring charts of the EHF EURO 2026: tournament MVP Mathias Gidsel scored a record 72 goals, Simon Pytlick finished on 71

  • Denmark are the second team in handball history, after France in 2010, to hold the three major trophies at the same time: Olympic champions in 2024, world champions in 2025, and European champions in 2026

  • Spain, champions in 2018 and 2020, ranked 11th at the EHF EURO 2026 after even missing the main round in 2024

  • for Spain, this is the fourth participation in the EHF EURO Cup: they won it in 2020 and finished third in 2022 and 2024; Denmark play the competition for third time after winning it in 2024 and coming runners-up in 2026

  • at the EHF EURO 2028, Spain hosts all stages of the competition, including the final weekend in Madrid

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20261103 Denmark Jabobsen Quote
Spain really impressed me at the European Championship. They have been through a generational transition and have already made a lot of progress. They have plenty of options and are very good at adapting during games. I have great respect for Jordi Ribera and the work he has done, and I expect Spain to be right up there competing for the top places at the World Championship. They will be a very interesting and challenging team to face.
Nikolaj Jacobsen
Head coach, Denmark
20261103 Spain Alex Dujshebaev Quote
The truth is that we have a pretty demanding week ahead of us, which will be good for us to test ourselves before the championship against two top-tier rivals. We know they are going to be two very complicated matches. It's a week to work, especially trying to cement concepts and mechanics with the teammates who have been here for less time, a bit to continue growing as a group and try to arrive in the best possible way afterwards for the World Championship in January.
Alex Dujshebaev
Right back, Spain

photos © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff (main); Anze Malovrh / kolektiff (in-text)

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