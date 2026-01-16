Two former winners aim to proceed to the quarter-finals

Big names aim to put Italian side Erice ahead

Arguably the top pairing of the Last 16 will see some big names of international handball facing the 2022/23 finalists, Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes. Brazilian world champion and former IHF World Player of the Year Alexandra do Nascimento (41 years old) and Alexandra Barbosa Cabral (39) are the most-recognisable names in the fairly international squad of Italian side Handball Erice SSD ARL. An overall of eight nations are represented in the team. After winning all their matches in the previous rounds, against ZRK Zeleznicar Indija (Serbia) and Handball Kaerjeng (Luxembourg), Erice now have a huge challenge ahead, facing Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes, one of four Spanish teams still in competition. The first leg will be played in Spain, the second in Italy.

Main photo © Costa del Sol Malaga, Feature photo © Joe Pappalardo fotografo