Two main round tickets up for grabs on Tuesday
The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 preliminary round concludes on Tuesday for groups B, D and F. With co-hosts Denmark through to the main round, Portugal and North Macedonia will fight for the remaining main round seat in group B.
Slovenia have already clinched the first main round ticket from group D, leaving one to be decided on the last day of matches in Oslo. The Faroe Islands are in the best position to claim that second berth, but Switzerland also keep their hopes alive.
Kristianstad Arena awaits its last hurrah of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026. First, Poland and Italy will battle for third in group F, while Iceland and Hungary clash for the top spot and for important points in the main round.
We will give our best, each and everyone of us, to win the match, and let the better team win.
It's quite interesting because it's 3-3 (the H2H record), but we don't think about this kind of things. We just want to go on the court and show our best, be humble and try to win tomorrow.
First of all, we have to focus on ourselves and focus on our game and how we get better each game. But of course, winning against Portugal will be a big move for us in the tournament. We expect to and hope to win every game and we know that Portugal is a team where we have to have top level to play against them. Hopefully we will reach that and take two points with us.
We lost last time in the semi-finals of the World Cup and we don't want to lose again. Everyone knows the power of Denmark and right now, we have to believe in our chances. I think we have a really great team to compete at the highest level and we have to, we are able to make really great performances and that's how we're going to face the game. That's what we believe, and at the end, we will see what happens. I think we have our chances and we have to go for it.
They're not like Montenegro. I think they are more like Switzerland and us. A more modern team, if I have to say that, with fast and small players who play with extraordinary speed. And in defence, they play a bit offensive, so of course it's going to be a tough match, a hard match, for us.
Poland is a physically strong team. They have a broad squad. They will go all in. We will prepare ourselves tactically once again. I hope I can lift the players' spirits and put a smile on their faces. And then give it our all on the court.
It will be a really difficult match. They are the favourites. They will be fighting for the medals at this tournament. They have two really good players for every position, who also play in the best teams in the world. They are an amazing team. They can play fast, defend hard, play with the line players, one against one, their wingers can score from angles with less space.