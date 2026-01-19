The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 preliminary round concludes on Tuesday for groups B, D and F. With co-hosts Denmark through to the main round, Portugal and North Macedonia will fight for the remaining main round seat in group B.

Slovenia have already clinched the first main round ticket from group D, leaving one to be decided on the last day of matches in Oslo. The Faroe Islands are in the best position to claim that second berth, but Switzerland also keep their hopes alive.

Kristianstad Arena awaits its last hurrah of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026. First, Poland and Italy will battle for third in group F, while Iceland and Hungary clash for the top spot and for important points in the main round.