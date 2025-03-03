Two quarter-final spots at stake as Nantes host Aalborg in MOTW

In group A, three teams can still finish second and book their straight quarter-final spot, as Sporting CP are one point ahead of the duo Füchse Berlin and Paris Saint-Germain. All the other decisions have already been taken before the last round: One Veszprém HC are confirmed as group winners, while Fredericia Håndbold Klub and HC Eurofarm Pelister will miss the knockout stage.

In group B, Industria Kielce are still eyeing a play-off seat, but the Polish side must win at HC Zagreb and hope for Kolstad Håndbold’s loss against Barça to make it through. At the other end of the spectrum, the winner of the Match of the Week between HBC Nantes and Aalborg Håndbold will book a quarter-final ticket. SC Magdeburg and OTP Bank - PICK Szeged will also have something to play for, as the German side can still finish fourth in the standings.

GROUP A

One Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

Thursday 6 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV