Two quarter-final spots at stake as Nantes host Aalborg in MOTW
After 13 rounds in the group phase, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 is about to give its verdict, but it is still 60 minutes away.
It’s the last game in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League for us. I think we’ve grown as a team and we have learned a lot throughout the group phase. Of course, we want to finish strong and we will do our best to claim both points against a very strong team from Bucuresti.
We are going to face a very powerful opponent, who won a couple of weeks ago at PSG's home. It's a huge warning of what this team can do. The truth is that we enter this last round of the group stage in a position to secure second place, which would be a great objective. We're going to play on a court that will be hostile, which is normal. However, we have a lot of confidence in our qualities and we will seek victory.
An opponent who has nothing to lose is the most difficult. They will want to make our task as difficult as possible. After a match like the one with Orlen Wisła Plock, we are confident, after the match with Nantes we also see that it is heading in the right direction. We have to focus on ourselves.
The most important game of the year, so far. We will try to play our own game, and to have the best defence ever. We can not focus on anyone but ourself, and on our performance. Hopefully we will get the points we need to get to the play-offs.
It will be a really important game on Wednesday. Nantes hav really shown this season that they are strong at home. But we need at least one point, and I am also sure that is possible if we are ready from the first second and can manage to control the game as we want and play it our way.