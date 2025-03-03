Two quarter-final spots at stake as Nantes host Aalborg in MOTW

EHF / Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
03 March 2025, 11:00

After 13 rounds in the group phase, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 is about to give its verdict, but it is still 60 minutes away.

In group A, three teams can still finish second and book their straight quarter-final spot, as Sporting CP are one point ahead of the duo Füchse Berlin and Paris Saint-Germain. All the other decisions have already been taken before the last round: One Veszprém HC are confirmed as group winners, while Fredericia Håndbold Klub and HC Eurofarm Pelister will miss the knockout stage.

In group B, Industria Kielce are still eyeing a play-off seat, but the Polish side must win at HC Zagreb and hope for Kolstad Håndbold’s loss against Barça to make it through. At the other end of the spectrum, the winner of the Match of the Week between HBC Nantes and Aalborg Håndbold will book a quarter-final ticket. SC Magdeburg and OTP Bank - PICK Szeged will also have something to play for, as the German side can still finish fourth in the standings.

GROUP A

One Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)
Thursday 6 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • One Veszprém HC have won 12 of the 13 group phase matches so far — including the last two top matches against Sporting and PSG —, more than any other team in the competition, and have already confirmed their number one status
  • Veszprém have won the last eight home matches in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League since March 2024 — the last winner in their arena was a German side, SC Magdeburg
  • Berlin have 16 points on their account and they beat Eurofarm Pelister last week 39:29 to confirm their participation in the knockout stage, but they need to win and hope for a Sporting defeat at Plock to finish in the second position
  • the close 32:31 away win in the reverse fixture was Veszprém’s second victory in three duels
  • Mathias Gidsel (Berlin) is currently the second-best scorer of the competition with 86 goals; Nedim Remili scored 68 goals for Veszprém
  • Berlin won in the German league at Leipzig (33:30), while Veszprém took a clear 47:31 win against Eger to top the Hungarian league

Fredericia Håndbold Klub (DEN) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)
Thursday 6 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Fredericia have three points on their account and will for sure finish their debut season in the EHF Champions League on the eighth rank
  • Dinamo Bucuresti (10 points) will either finish fifth or sixth, depending on Thursday night's results
  • the Romanian champions have won the reverse fixture against Fredericia 37:28 — the first time both sides duelled — but have lost the last six consecutive group phase matches
  • in the Danish league, Fredericia lost against Ribe-Esbjerg (29:22), while Dinamo won 32:21 at Bacau in the Romanian league

Jpm Sportingcp Fredericiahk 60
It’s the last game in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League for us. I think we’ve grown as a team and we have learned a lot throughout the group phase. Of course, we want to finish strong and we will do our best to claim both points against a very strong team from Bucuresti.
Gudmundur Gudmundsson
Head coach, Fredericia Håndbold Klub

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Sporting CP (POR)
Thursday 6 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Orlen Wisla Plock have won all three group matches in 2025: at Paris and Bucharest and against Berlin at home
  • due to their perfect start to the year, the Polish side have 10 points on their account, being equal with Dinamo — but have lost the direct encounter against the Romanian champions — and are confirmed play-off participants, as they will either finish fifth or sixth
  • Sporting have the chance to book a straight ticket for the quarter-finals for the first time in the club's history; a draw at Plock is enough for the team of Ricardo Costa to finish second
  • the Portuguese champions won the reverse fixture 34:29; last week they beat Fredericia 32:29
  • Sporting’s Martim Costa is currently the fourth-best scorer of the competition with 79 goals; Miha Zarabec netted 51 times for Plock
  • Plock lost against Kielce in the top match of the Polish league on Sunday (25:24), while Sporting’s clash against FC Porto ended in a draw (30:30)

20240925 SPORTINGCP VESZPREMHC JL26
We are going to face a very powerful opponent, who won a couple of weeks ago at PSG's home. It's a huge warning of what this team can do. The truth is that we enter this last round of the group stage in a position to secure second place, which would be a great objective. We're going to play on a court that will be hostile, which is normal. However, we have a lot of confidence in our qualities and we will seek victory.
Ricardo Costa
Head coach, Sporting CP

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA)
Thursday 6 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • losing the direct encounters against Plock and Dinamo, the international journey of Eurofarm Pelister will come to an end on Thursday, despite having eight points on their account
  • Paris Saint-Germain Handball (16 points) can still hope for the second position, but they need a victory, and also hope that Berlin do not win and Sporting lose in this round
  • last week, PSG lost their home match against Veszprém 37:33, while Eurofarm Pelister lost 39:29 at Füchse Berlin
  • the French champions won the reverse fixture closely, 31:29; in total, they have four wins from five duels on their account against the Macedonian club
  • the third and fourth best scorers of the competition will duel in this match: Kamil Syprzak is on 84 goals for Paris, while Filip Kuzmanovski netted 79 times for Eurofarm Pelister
  • Paris won at Saint Raphael in the French league (39:30), while Eurofarm Pelister won at Radovis in the Macedonian league (39:24)

JHB4627 Jean Marie Hervio

GROUP B

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN)
Wednesday 5 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • one round before the end of the group phase, both teams have already booked their play-off tickets
  • Magdeburg are currently fifth in the group with 11 points, one spot below Szeged, who have 13 points
  • last week, Szeged managed a draw in the match against group leaders Barça (29:29), while Magdeburg lost at Kolstad (31:27)
  • Szeged won the first game between the two sides this season in the first round (31:29)
  • Szeged’s Mario Sostaric is the current best scorer of the competition with 91 goals, while Matthias Musche and Manuel Zehnder have scored 43 each for Magdeburg
  • last weekend, Magdeburg beat Potsdam (25:15) in the Bundesliga and Szeged won against Budakalasz (34:24) in the Hungarian league

HC Zagreb (CRO) vs Industria Kielce (POL)
Wednesday 5 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • due to their loss last week at Aalborg (33:30), Zagreb are last in the group and out of the play-offs race
  • Kielce, on the other hand, can still hope for a play-off berth, but need a win and a Kolstad loss in the meantime to get through
  • Kielce drew with Nantes last week (28:28), despite being up by five goals at various points in the second half
  • Kielce confidently won the first game against Zagreb this season (30:23), with Sandro Mestric making seven saves
  • Filip Glavaš is Zagreb’s current best scorer with 61 goals, while Dylan Nahi has scored 48 times for Kielce so far
  • Zagreb won on Sunday at Porec in the Croatian league (40:21) and Kielce defeated Wisla Plock (25:24) in the Polish top clash

20250212 Kielce Magdeburg (7)
An opponent who has nothing to lose is the most difficult. They will want to make our task as difficult as possible. After a match like the one with Orlen Wisła Plock, we are confident, after the match with Nantes we also see that it is heading in the right direction. We have to focus on ourselves.
Cezary Surgiel
Left wing, Industria Kielce

Barça (ESP) vs Kolstad Håndbold (NOR)
Wednesday 5 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Barça, who are currently on 20 points, have already secured the top spot in the group and their quarter-finals ticket
  • Kolstad, on the other hand, are still on the lookout for a play-offs berth, standing sixth with 11 points
  • the Norwegian side will qualify if they take at least one point, but they can also get through with a loss, as long as Kielce also lose in the meantime
  • Barça won the first game between the two teams in round 1 at Kolstad (35:30)
  • in round 13, Kolstad beat Magdeburg (31:27), while Barça clinched a draw in Szeged (29:29)
  • Barça remain on top of the Liga Asobal after their 40:34 win against Torrelavega, while Kolstad took the points in Drammen (36:29) in the Norwegian league

10102024 Hbcnantes Kolstad Berge
The most important game of the year, so far. We will try to play our own game, and to have the best defence ever. We can not focus on anyone but ourself, and on our performance. Hopefully we will get the points we need to get to the play-offs.
Christian Berge
Head coach, Kolstad Håndbold

MOTW: HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)
Wednesday 5 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams are currently neck-and-neck in the standings, as Nantes are third with 16 points, one point and one spot behind Aalborg
  • as a consequence, Aalborg will book a direct quarter-finals ticket if they do not lose in Nantes; Nantes, on the other hand, need a win to finish second
  • Aalborg easily won the first game between the two teams this season (38:31), with Thomas Arnoldsen scoring 11
  • Arnoldsen and Jack Thurin are currently Aalborg’s best scorers in the competition with 60 goals each, nine less than Nantes’ Aymeric Minne
  • Nantes won in the French league against Chartes (32:25) but lost Aymeric Minne and Lucas De la Breteche in the process, while Aalborg lost at Skanderborg (30:29) in the Danish league

11272024 Aalborg Industria Klelce 0020 (1)
It will be a really important game on Wednesday. Nantes hav really shown this season that they are strong at home. But we need at least one point, and I am also sure that is possible if we are ready from the first second and can manage to control the game as we want and play it our way.
Felix Möller
Line player, Aalborg Håndbold
20250212 Kolstad SC Magdeburg53 Titt Melhuus

Photos © Henrik Hansen (main), Jean-Marie Hervio & Titt Melhuus (in-text)

20250228 ELM QF PO Calculations
