Two tough sides – but which of Paris and Kielce have the X-factor?

Kielce are out for revenge

Rewind a year, almost to the day. After a thrilling final, Alex Dujshebaev is about to shoot in the penalty shoot-out that will decide who will lift the trophy between Kielce and Barça. The Kielce captain fakes, before Gonzalez Perez de Vargas stops his shot, leading the Blaugranas to the title for a second year running.

Since then the Kielce players have said how they have moved past that loss and how they were solely focused on this season and not on what happened in Cologne last year. But still, when they were celebrating after qualifying in the quarter-finals against Veszprém, you could feel that the Polish side are out to make sure they do not get stopped again at the last hurdle.