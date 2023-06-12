Two tough sides – but which of Paris and Kielce have the X-factor?
In the second semi-final at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne, at 18:00 CEST on Saturday 17 June, Paris Saint-Germain and Barlinek Industria Kielce will face off for a ticket to the final. Both sides have a number of significant strengths which could prove key to their chances in Cologne.
Kielce are out for revenge
Rewind a year, almost to the day. After a thrilling final, Alex Dujshebaev is about to shoot in the penalty shoot-out that will decide who will lift the trophy between Kielce and Barça. The Kielce captain fakes, before Gonzalez Perez de Vargas stops his shot, leading the Blaugranas to the title for a second year running.
Since then the Kielce players have said how they have moved past that loss and how they were solely focused on this season and not on what happened in Cologne last year. But still, when they were celebrating after qualifying in the quarter-finals against Veszprém, you could feel that the Polish side are out to make sure they do not get stopped again at the last hurdle.
The power of Talant Dujshebaev’s experience
A lot of coaches have tried to match his magic, but only a few have succeeded. With his four Champions League titles won as a coach, Talant Dujshebaev remains the second most crowned coaches in the competition behind Valero Rivera and his six trophies. But the former Spanish national player has proven this season again his ability to surprise tactically as well as pushing new players into the spotlight.
So when it comes to delivering in the EHF FINAL4, Dusjhebaev knows his way around. Around him, and this clearly is an advantage too, are lots of players that have been in Kielce for the past few seasons. His sons, Alex and Daniel, but also Igor Karacic, Andreas Wolff, Arkadiusz Moryto and Artsem Karalek, were all present last season when Kielce reached the EHF Champions League final.
Could Kielce’s fans be the X-factor?
In the pre-Covid days, the atmosphere generated by HC Vardar’s leagues of fans was part of the attraction in Cologne. But now that the 2017 and 2019 Champions League winners are not around anymore, Kielce have taken the lead when it comes to setting the mood at the EHF FINAL4. All dressed in yellow, chanting in front of the Cologne cathedral at the tart of the afternoon, they are a must-watch throughout the weekend
Dainis Kristopans, the EHF FINAL4’s most underrated player?
Dainis Kristopans is not always top of the list of handball superstars – but the Latvian giant won the EHF Champions League with Vardar in 2019 and, as his teammate Elohim Prandi says, “back then, he was the best player in the world”. While ‘Kristo’ might have taken his time to adapt to Paris, this season he has been delivering, day in, day out.
He has scored more than 80 per cents of his attempts on goal, the best record by far for any back court player this season in the Champions League. He is, with 80 goals scored, the second-highest Paris scorer this season, without having shot a single seven-metre throw. He might be leaving for Germany in the summer but, right now, his motivation is high to win a second Champions League title.
Paris have shown their resilience, and should continue to do so
Every summer, word goes around: “Paris will not be as strong as they were last season because this player and this player left.” And every season, Paris are still in the EHF Champions League quarter-finals and with a genuine chance to make it to Cologne. Last summer was no different, as Vincent Gérard, Nédim Rémili and Benoit Kounkoud left.
But Raul Gonzalez stuck to his guns and built a team that could stand up for itself. Telekom Veszprém, SC Magdeburg and THW Kiel were all unable to stop the team despite it missing, at different times, key players such as Kamil Syprzak or Luc Steins. Nikola Karabatic is already out of the final tournament of the season and Elohim Prandi might also have to pull out. But you can count on Paris to still be there.
Nikola Karabatic, the untold motivation for PSG
As time goes by, the chances for Nikola Karabatic to win a fourth title with four different clubs become slimmer. The left back will not be able to help this teammates this time due to a phlebitis, but no doubt they will want to reward him with a title. Karabatic has been seen cheering from the stands at every home game since his injury, in February, and no doubt he will be behind the benches in Cologne, with his teammates looking at him after every positive action.
