Ukraine aiming to repeat history at Beach Handball EURO 2025

11 June 2025, 14:00

Ukraine are one of just three teams to have contested every edition of the Women's EHF Beach Handball EURO, and were the first champions crowned in the event when it debuted 25 years ago. Since then, the side have been working to return to the top. As yet, they have not managed to repeat that same success. One of the team’s most experienced players, Yuliya Andriychuk, believes that is only a matter of the pieces sliding into place in the right way.

“The history was good, but we want just repeat this history and show we can do it. And I know we can do it, because we have really not bad players. It's good to know we have this history,” says Andriychuk as the Beach Handball EURO 2025 on 8-13 July draws closer.

“For us, it’s important to show good games, first of all. We want to show good games, how we can play handball. Of course, we want to win. Of course, we know it's not easy and it will be hard for us, but we are ready for that. So, we'll see how it will be, but our ambition is big so we will do everything to win.”

Speaking roughly a month out from throw-off at the championship in Alanya, Türkiye, Andriychuk and her teammates had just wrapped up their indoor handball seasons. On the programme at that point was some rest before getting fully into preparation for the EURO.

Playing both indoor and beach handball is almost part of the culture of the sport in Ukraine, and Andriychuk has represented Ukraine on the indoor court as well. She was part of Ukraine’s line-up at the 2023 World Championship and participated in the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers. On a club level, she has nine seasons of European cup competitions behind her, plus the EHF Cup title from 2013/14, when she played for Lada.

“For us, for Ukrainians, you really play both — not just beach handball, just classic handball. No. You play both,” says Andriychuk. “All year you play handball and after you come to beach handball well prepared, so it's good for us. Also, for example, for me, it's my holiday time, but I like playing beach handball so much. I like to spend time with my team, with my teammates, and see my people.

“It's also good for the new season. You come to the season and you are more ready for preparing because your physical is more up, so I think it's good to combine. We are doing this because we like beach handball and we know and believe we can win.”

It's not an easy group, but I think also we are not bad and we have a good chance to go up. First of all, it’s about us and how we are. We need to believe in ourselves, and I think we can show good games.
Yuliya Andriychuk
Ukraine national beach handball team

Born in 1992 and having started to play beach handball around the age of 20, Andriychuk crossed paths with many of the title winners at the maiden Beach Handball EURO in 2000.

“I saw some players from then. They are really good. And I also trained with them,” says Andriychuk, before reflecting on how that past plays into the present. She says the history helps bring some kind of confidence and believes all the ingredients are there for the team to play for the medals at major championships.

Having been in the beach handball national teams since she was in the youth age category competitions, first representing her country at the YAC19 Beach Handball EURO 2011 — and also playing the W19 EHF EURO that year — Andriychuk has witnessed and been part of Ukraine’s journey for over a decade. Her first open-age Beach Handball EURO was the 2013 edition in Denmark.

“Every year we play beach handball, and every year we try to show our best game. Sometimes, we are losing some players and we cannot show our best game,” says Andriychuk, explaining that from her perspective, one of the biggest challenges is the changes that occur in the squad. Some players may opt to take a summer off after an indoor season, and naturally there are injuries and other circumstances that play a role.

“Losing players, we cannot create something new. We need to always build some new system, some new attack or defence, so we try to do what is best for us in the moment. We are every year trying to be together and play, to take more experience. I think we are looking forward for winning and want to take medals.”

At the Beach Handball EURO, Ukraine will meet Spain, Hungary and Slovakia in the group phase, aiming to take one of the two available places in the main round. 

“It's not an easy group, but I think also we are not bad and we have a good chance to go up. So, we will see. First of all, it’s about us and how we are,” concludes Andriychuk. “We need to believe in ourselves, and I think we can show good games.”

