Ukraine aiming to repeat history at Beach Handball EURO 2025
Ukraine are one of just three teams to have contested every edition of the Women's EHF Beach Handball EURO, and were the first champions crowned in the event when it debuted 25 years ago. Since then, the side have been working to return to the top. As yet, they have not managed to repeat that same success. One of the team’s most experienced players, Yuliya Andriychuk, believes that is only a matter of the pieces sliding into place in the right way.
It's not an easy group, but I think also we are not bad and we have a good chance to go up. First of all, it’s about us and how we are. We need to believe in ourselves, and I think we can show good games.