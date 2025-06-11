Ukraine aiming to repeat history at Beach Handball EURO 2025

“The history was good, but we want just repeat this history and show we can do it. And I know we can do it, because we have really not bad players. It's good to know we have this history,” says Andriychuk as the Beach Handball EURO 2025 on 8-13 July draws closer.

“For us, it’s important to show good games, first of all. We want to show good games, how we can play handball. Of course, we want to win. Of course, we know it's not easy and it will be hard for us, but we are ready for that. So, we'll see how it will be, but our ambition is big so we will do everything to win.”

Speaking roughly a month out from throw-off at the championship in Alanya, Türkiye, Andriychuk and her teammates had just wrapped up their indoor handball seasons. On the programme at that point was some rest before getting fully into preparation for the EURO.