Unbeaten teams collide as Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers resume

Unbeaten teams collide as Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers resume

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
03 March 2026, 12:00

The Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers return this week as round 3 is ready for throw-off on Wednesday with six exciting clashes. Three top-of-the-table battles see unbeaten teams collide in the fight for first place. North Macedonia and Belgium seek their first wins when they face each other, while Iceland will try to halt Montenegro's winning streak.

The Faroe Islands are looking to keep writing history as they take on Portugal, aiming to hold on to their second place. The reverse fixtures of these matches will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

The match in group 6 between Israel and Greece has been postponed until further notice following the current developments in the Middle East.

GROUP 3

Slovenia vs Germany

Wednesday 4 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-6

  • the battle of the two top teams of group 3 — both Germany and Slovenia beat Belgium and North Macedonia in the first two rounds and sit level on four points
  • Germany come into this game as world championship silver medallists
  • Germany showed good team play in the first two games of the Qualifiers with 15 different players netting, and Alexia Hauf leads the charge with 10 goals; Nuša Fegic and Ema Hrvatin are Slovenia's standout performers with 13 and 11 goals, respectively
  • this will be the third time in the Qualifiers and the ninth time overall that these two teams meet — Slovenia won only twice, back at EHF EURO 2022 and the 2003 IHF Women's World Championship
  • Germany will miss Xenia Smits and Aimée von Pereira due to injury; Dana Bleckmann and Jolina Huhnstock are called up instead

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251015 SLO BEL 7
This (Germany) is a reputable team that has shown its strength in the previous and new Olympic cycle. It performed superbly at the World Championship and won the title of runner-up. We have been preparing for the challenge for a long time and are striving to put on a good performance in the Golovec Hall, in front of our fans, and compete as best we can with such serious competitors.
Dragan Adžić
Head coach, Slovenia

Belgium vs North Macedonia

Wednesday 4 March, 20:10 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-0

  • both teams are still waiting for their first points in the hunt for a place at the Women's EHF EURO 2026
  • Belgium suffered a 22:29 defeat against Slovenia and a heavy 21:40 loss to Germany; North Macedonia had an 18:34 defeat against Germany and a 20:28 loss against Slovenia
  • the top scorer of the qualifiers after two rounds is Belgium's Nele Antonissen with 24 goals; the most efficient Macedonian was Emilijana Rizoska, who scored nine times in two games
  • Belgium are in the run for their first EHF EURO as the current campaign marked their return to the qualifiers in almost two decades
  • this will be the first time these two meet as Belgium fight for their first appearance at the EHF EURO; North Macedonia have been part of six editions

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251019 BEL GER WVB IMG 3832
We believe in our chances. Yes, it is realistic to dream of a good result. Those words are very apt; we dream of it. It would be historic for the team and for Belgium. I see a possibility — admittedly a small one — but I see a possibility.
Clément Petit
Head coach, Belgium
Makedonija Slovenija 23 2
We will play two matches against the Belgian national team, who are our direct competitors for third place in the group. Both teams are aware of the importance of these matches, and it will certainly be a very challenging week. We will prepare as best as we can, despite having only one full training session before the away match in Belgium, and two additional training sessions before the home match.
Kristijan Grchevski
Head coach, North Macedonia

GROUP 4

Iceland vs Montenegro

Wednesday 4 March, 19:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-1-3

  • Iceland have entered the run for their second EHF EURO with two straight narrow defeats — against the Faroe Islands (22:24) and Portugal (25:26)
  • Montenegro opened the qualification process with wins against Portugal (29:22) and the Faroe Islands (32:26)
  • more than 10 years have passed since their last encounter in 2015, with Iceland holding only one win in five clashes — a 22:21 victory at the 2011 IHF Women's World Championship
  • while Montenegro boast better attacking efficiency, the two sides are similar defensively — Montenegro conceded 47 goals, while Iceland conceded 50
  • Djurdjina Jaukovic and Tatjana Brnovic lead Montenegro with 16 and 12 goals respectively, while Elín Klara Þorkelsdóttir is Iceland's top scorer with 11

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260303 W EURO Q Preview Quote ISL
Montenegro have a good team, as we saw at the World Championship when we played them. We need to play more aggressively if we are going to steal points this week.
Sandra Erlingsdóttir
Centre back, Iceland
20260303 W EURO Q Preview Quote MNE
Although many see us as favourites, there must be no room for complacency. Iceland are a quality national team — physically strong and tactically disciplined — regardless of the fact that we beat them convincingly at the World Championship. That match is now behind us and the circumstances will be different this time.
Suzana Lazovic
Head coach, Montenegro
20260303 W EURO Q Preview Text

Faroe Islands vs Portugal

Wednesday 04 March, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-0

  • after making history by qualifying for the Women's EHF EURO 2024, the Faroe Islands have the same goal this time around — they opened the qualifiers with a win against Iceland (24:22) but lost to Montenegro (32:26)
  • Portugal have had similarly mixed fortunes — they lost to Montenegro (22:29) before narrowly beating Iceland (26:25) as they look to secure a second consecutive EHF EURO appearance for the first time
  • Jana Mittún and Pernille Brandenborg remain the main engines for the Faroese, with the two combining for 24 goals; Carmen Figueiredo is Portugal's standout performer after two games with 11 goals
  • with both sides level on two points and separated only by a two-goal difference, Wednesday's clash is battle for second place before reverse fixture four days later
  • the Faroe Islands and Portugal have never met in official match before

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

A 900073
After a great experience at the World Championship, we are ready to fight to qualify for another European Championship. We expect a tough game against Portugal, so we are ready to give it our all from the very first minute
Pernille Brandenborg
Line player, Faroe Islands
20260303 W EURO Q Preview Quote POR
We are aware of the difficulties — a demanding calendar, preparation limitations, and the quality of the opponents — but we also have very positive indicators. We feel evolution in the team, greater competitive maturity, and a strong conviction that we are on the right path.
José António Silva
Head coach, Portugal

GROUP 5

Serbia vs Sweden

Wednesday 04 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-4-4

  • Serbia and Sweden are both on four points — Serbia beat Lithuania 42:33 and Ukraine 34:23, while Sweden defeated Ukraine 33:25 and Lithuania 41:20
  • Sandra Kolakovic has taken over as Serbia head coach from Jose Ignacio Prades as she returned to the helm 20 years after her first tenure
  • Serbia are boasting the second-best attack of the qualifiers after two rounds, netting 76 goals; Sweden are only just behind with 74
  • Katarina Krpez-Slezák scored 16 of those 76 goals, making her Serbia's top scorer; Clara Lerby was Sweden's most efficient player so far with 13
  • Sweden's head coach Tomas Axnér selected a range of new players, including Stina Littorin, Emma Olsson, Stina Wiksfors, Matilda Forsberg, Isabel van Kerkvoorde and Charité Mumbongo, with the first two being debutants

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Fotoivicaveselinov 063
We have a lot of respect for the Swedish team and I think they are the favorites in these matches. We also have our chances, we will fight until the end, and it is important to prevent their quick counterattacks and easy goals.
Sanja Radosavljevic
Left wing, Serbia
20251019 173356 0290 2
It will be incredibly exciting to gather with the national team again, and we’re looking forward to welcoming many new players into the squad. Serbia is always a tough opponent, especially when they’re playing at home, but we will do everything we can to win both matches. I have strong faith in our team and in the qualities we have within the squad.
Jamina Roberts
Left back, Sweden

GROUP 6

Highlight Match: Austria vs Spain

Wednesday 04 March, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-1-6

  • Spain had two strong outings in the opening two games, winning by 20 against Greece (35:15) and beating Israel by 16 (38:22); Austria also took two wins against Greece and Israel but in less convincing fashion (29:22 and 39:30)
  • Joaquín Rocamora replaced Ambros Martín as Spain's new head coach and will make his debut in the doubleheader against Austria
  • Austria and Spain have met three times in the EHF EURO Qualifiers with all three won by Spain; Austria won the first three of their 10 matches in total, most recently at the Barcelona 1992 Olympics, when they beat Spain 30:16
  • Austria welcome back two goal-getters who both missed the 2025 IHF World Championship: Johanna Reichert, the top scorer of the EHF European League 2024/25, and Katarina Pandza, who was Austria's leading scorer in the opening two rounds of the qualifiers with 13 goals
  • María Prieto O’Mullony leads for Spain with nine goals

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

2KA039762
We grew closer as a team during the World Championship and gave our all in every match. We need to show that again against Spain. Hopefully, the World Championship has given us enough confidence to do so. It will be exciting to see where we stand now, especially with the changes in the team. Good defence will be important. We are all hoping for our fans, for that extra support from the stands.
Monique Tijsterman
Head coach, Austria
20251016 ESP GRE SPAIN
I think it will be an interesting match. Even though Austria have some absences, they are a young team like us, and it will be especially challenging with them playing at home, where they’ll feel stronger, before we meet again in Algeciras. I approach this new stage with enthusiasm because I’ve worked with Joaquín [Rocamora] before and had a good experience. From a sporting perspective, he’s a coach who will give us a lot.
Danila So Delgado
Left back, Spain

photos © Marco Wolf (main); Mummi Lu (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

LV1 3818 Laurene Valroff
Previous Article Battle for final rankings continues as group phase nears conclusion
20250913 ETO Esbjerg 48
Next Article Housheer's game: "My coach used to call me a wild horse"

Latest news

More News