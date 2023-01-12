Unfamiliar foes meet in round 2

After an exciting round 1 for the EHF European League Women 2022/23, the competition heads into round 2 with a chance for half the participants to pick up their first wins.

Only HC Podravka Vegeta and DVSC Schaeffler have met before – although not for nearly 17 years – creating plenty of excitement and uncertainty in the weekend’s games. The round features two Scandinavian derbies, with Norway’s Fana hosting Denmark’s Ikast Handbold, and Danish side Nykøbing Falster Håndbold welcoming Norway’s Sola HK.