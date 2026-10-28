Vienna, 28 October 2026

MEDIA RELEASE: Ticket packages available for the preliminary round in Zurich, with the championship starting on 13 January 2028.

14 months out of the throw-off for the Men’s EHF EURO 2028, the European Handball Federation’s (EHF) flagship national team tournament, ticket sales will start on 4 November for matches in groups C and D in Switzerland, one of the three host countries.

Three options are available for Zurich at the start of the sales — fans can choose a package covering all six match days, or opt for a three-day package for either group C (which features hosts Switzerland) or group D (which features Germany, if qualified).

Tickets can be bought at: https://www.eurohandball.com/all-tickets/.

Parallel to the ticketing announcement, the EHF confirmed the seeding request of the three organisers.

Hosts Spain in group A and Norway, if qualified, in group B, will play the preliminary round in Valencia.

In Zurich, hosts Switzerland will play in group C. If qualified, EHF EURO 2026 silver medallists Germany will play in group D, also in Zurich.

Group E in Lisbon will feature the Faroe Islands — if qualified. Hosts Portugal will play in group F, also in Lisbon.

The two main round groups, featuring six teams each, will be played in Valencia (teams from groups A, B and C) and Lisbon (teams from D, E and F). The final weekend will be staged in Spain’s capital, Madrid.

Tournament venues include the Font de San Lluis in Valencia, the Movistar Arena in Madrid, the Swiss Life Arena in Zurich and the MEO Arena in Lisbon.

The Men’s EHF EURO 2028 will be played from 13 to 30 January 2028.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “The start of ticket sales in Switzerland marks an important milestone on the road to the Men’s EHF EURO 2028. We are excited to take this first step together with Swiss organisers, with ticket sales in Spain and Portugal to follow soon. The three host countries and the European Handball Federation look forward to welcoming handball fans from all over the world in Madrid, Valencia, Lisbon and Zurich. Attending an EHF EURO is always something very special for everyone involved: teams, players and fans. This time, the promise is to take the experience even further. Men’s EHF EURO 2028 has all the ingredients to become extraordinary.”

The main slogan of the EHF EURO 2028 reads “Unleash the extraordinary”, aimed at capturing and conveying the energy, explosive power, passion and emotion of the game.

Ticket sales for the four preliminary round groups and the main round in Spain and Portugal, the other two host countries, will start in due course.

Provided their availability, day tickets for all venues and competition stages will be sold later.

Photos © kolektiff images/Nebojsa Tejic