Unstoppable Györ take two points in Moscow

GROUP B

CSKA (RUS) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 23:27 (13:15)

• CSKA took an early 2:0 lead, but then the sides were level 11 times in the first half

• after they were tied at 13:13, goals by Csenge Fodor and Ryu Eun Hee handed Györ a two-goal lead at half-time

• In the second half, the visitors never gave up their lead, and after CSKA closed the gap to 18:17, they used a 4:1 run to pull clear again

• Ryu Eun Hee was Györ's top scorer with seven goals. At CSKA, Ekaterina Ilina stood out with her eight goals

• Györ, who have already earned a quarter-final spot, have a maximum of 24 points, while CSKA dropped to the fifth place, as they are on 12 points

Györ's goalkeepers did better

Good goalkeeping is essential for any team, and the match in Moscow proved it once again. Silje Solberg and Laura Glauser both did a decent job for Györ, ending the game with a 38 and 35 per cent save rate respectively. In fact, they limited CSKA to a 51 per cent shot efficiency, and even the renowned scorer Ana Gros had a bad day, converting just one of her eight attempts.

Meanwhile at CSKA, Polina Kaplina stopped just five of 24 shots, and the experienced Anna Sedoykina, who replaced her in the second half, recorded only two saves, so it was obviously not enough for their team to succeed.