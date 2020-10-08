Upbeat Nora Mørk to face CSM in MOTW

It has been a long and arduous road to recovery for one of the most prominent players in the DELO EHF Champions League. But, at a first glance, it seems that it was worth it.



In her last two seasons, with Györi Audi ETO KC and CSM Bucuresti respectively, Nora Mørk scored only two goals as knee injuries forced the Norwegian ace for a long spell on the sidelines.

The 29-year-old right back has always been a fan favourite and a player that has won games by herself with electrifying goals, yet after nine surgeries, questions began to arise about her future in the game.

Now Mørk is back and looking like her old self on the court, scoring 11 goals for Vipers Kristiansand in the first two games this season, including nine in their 33:29 win at SG BBM Bietigheim.

Vipers can start their EHF Champions League campaign with three straight wins for the first time. But they will have to overcome Mørk’s previous club, CSM, in Match of the Week on Saturday at 18:00 CEST.

Vipers have lost three of their four previous meetings with CSM, who will be without their leading scorer, Cristina Neagu.

In this Interview of the Week, Mørk talks about: