Update on the match RK Partizan vs AEK Athens

European Handball Federation
31 March 2025, 18:20

The European Handball Federation has reached a decision after the second leg of the EHF European Cup Men quarter-final, RK Partizan AdmiralBet vs AEK Athens HC, was postponed on 30 March following security concerns in the playing arena.

The EHF has decided on Monday that the match will be rescheduled at a neutral venue, neither in Serbia nor in Greece. The exact location and time will be announced in due course.

Given the security issues on Sunday night, the EHF is considering having the match played without spectators.

This notwithstanding, legal proceedings will be initiated to evaluate the situation around Sunday’s match.

The EHF thus underlines its aim to have a decision on the sportive outcome of this match on the court, while at the same time assessing the legal responsibility of both clubs given that the quarter-final could not be played as initially scheduled.

