Updates to EHF European League Women 2025/26 playing system

Updates to EHF European League Women 2025/26 playing system

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
08 August 2025, 14:15

Following the replacement of HB Ludwigsburg in the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 by Sola HK, the European Handball Federation (EHF) announced the updates to the EHF European League Women playing system. The Norwegian side was originally seeded into the group phase of the second-tier competition.

Based on the ranking of teams for the upcoming season, Sola HK was among the four clubs directly qualified for the group phase of the EHF European League Women 2025/26, alongside Thüringer HC (GER), Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) and CSM Corona Brasov (ROU).

EHF's decision on Tuesday 5 August announced Sola HK as the replacement for HB Ludwigsburg in group B of the EHF Champions League Women, leaving a spot open in the seeding list for the EHF European League. Consequently, adaptations in the competition’s playing system were necessary. Tertnes Bergen, a Norwegian club seeded initially in the qualification round 3, has been upgraded to the group phase.

As a result of the change, the previously drawn opponent of Tertnes Bergen in the qualification round 3,  which is the winner of the qualification round 2 match between Motherson Mosonmagyaróvári KC (HUN) and O.F.N. Ionias (GRE), will directly advance to the group phase. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

DOWNLOAD THE UPDATED PLAYING SYSTEM

FINAL WEL System 2025 26 Updated 08 08 25 94.7 kB
EHF Flags
Previous Article Court of Handball fines AEK Athens

Latest news

More News