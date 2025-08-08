Updates to EHF European League Women 2025/26 playing system

Based on the ranking of teams for the upcoming season, Sola HK was among the four clubs directly qualified for the group phase of the EHF European League Women 2025/26, alongside Thüringer HC (GER), Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) and CSM Corona Brasov (ROU).

EHF's decision on Tuesday 5 August announced Sola HK as the replacement for HB Ludwigsburg in group B of the EHF Champions League Women, leaving a spot open in the seeding list for the EHF European League. Consequently, adaptations in the competition’s playing system were necessary. Tertnes Bergen, a Norwegian club seeded initially in the qualification round 3, has been upgraded to the group phase.

As a result of the change, the previously drawn opponent of Tertnes Bergen in the qualification round 3, which is the winner of the qualification round 2 match between Motherson Mosonmagyaróvári KC (HUN) and O.F.N. Ionias (GRE), will directly advance to the group phase.