USAM Nimes stop Sporting's momentum

USAM Nimes went to the João Rocha Pavilion and collected another away win against Sporting CP in Portugal (26:30) and gives wings to the European dream.

With a great attitude, the French team achieved the advantage in the marker and never let it run away, confirming the second win in Group B.

GROUP B:

Sporting CP (POR) vs USAM Nimes (FRA) 26:30 (12:15)

•USAM Nimes breaks the invincibility of Sporting CP in the EHF European League

•Teodor Paul collected fourteen saves during the game

•Frankis Carol scores ten goals for Sporting CP; Quentin Minel eight for USAM Nimes

•This is the second win for USAM Nimes and the first defeat for Sporting CP in Group B

The great effectiveness of Quentin Minel

Tiago Rocha scored the first goal of the match. But it is not how it starts, but how it finishes. Quentin Minel, with eight goals in eight shots (100%), and goalkeeper Teodor Paul (14 saves) were the basis of Nimes's second triumph. Frankis Carol of Sporting was also noteworthy with ten goals.