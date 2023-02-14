Valentini leads race for next batch of Player of the Year nominations

The top three players in each position, who by the end of the quarter-finals have received the most nominations, will be nominated for the 'Player of the Year'.

The final list of candidates will have a maximum of nine nominees per position. Besides the ones listed above, there will be one nominee/position from the EHF European League, three nominees per position from the national team matches, as well as one player will receive a wildcard in each position.

17 names already fixed

The first fixed nominees were released after the Women's EHF EURO 2022 last November:

Cleopatre Darleux (goalkeeper), Emma Friis (left wing), Cristina Neagu (left back), Stine Oftedal (centre back), Katrin Klujber (right back), Jovanka Radicevic (right wing), Pauletta Foppa (line player), Kathrine Heindahl (defender) and Henny Reistad (MVP, occupies a spot for the national team competitions on the centre back position).

The first fixed nominees on the men's side were listed based on the IHF Men's World Championship 2023 All-star Team: Andreas Wolff (goalkeeper), Angel Fernandez (left wing), Simon Pytlick (left back), Nedim Remili (centre back), Alex Dujshebaev (right back), Niclas Ekberg (right wing), Ludovic Fabregas (line player). The MVP of the tournament, Mathias Gidsel, also gained a spot on the Right Back.

Chosen weekly by one of a panel of experts, further nominations will come from the players with the most appearances on the teams of the Round for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and the EHF Champions League Women.

Current nomination points leaders per position in EHF Champions League Women:

Goalkeeper: Silje Solberg - 3 points

Left wing: Chloé Valentini - 6 points

Left back: Cristina Neagu - 5 points

Center back: Henny Reistad - 7 points

Right back: Katrin Klujber - 4 points

Right wing: Jovanka Radicevic, Angela Malestein - 3 points

Line player: Sarah Bouktit - 3 points

Defender: Kelly Dulfer - 3 points



Europe's first Players of the Year will be announced at a glitzy gala in Vienna on June 26, 2023.

Keep an eye on our Player of the Year page for regular updates on the inaugural awards.