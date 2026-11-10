But this ability to know where the goalkeeper is, where the goals are and where she is on the court while in the air also comes from years of handball practice. When you train everyday, sometimes twice a day, for 15 years, there are things that become instinctive. “No matter where I am on the court, I know where the lines are and where the goals are. I can not really explain it, that is just how things are, but I guess it’s a real asset,” she explains.
As one can see, handball really feels natural to Chloé Valentini. No need for her to go through hours of videos to know what she has to do on the court. No need for her to arrive three hours before game time at the arena to get used to the surroundings. She will, in fact, let her instincts speak.
“I will be focused during the video but then comes warm-up time, everything has vanished,” she decrypts, before continuing: “Then, during the Champions League anthem, I take five seconds to think about the three things I have to remember to do on the court. If my opponent goes inside to be a second line player or things like these. And then, lights out again and I just play.”