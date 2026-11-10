Being a wing at the top level is, really, a lot about mind games. But any player will act completely differently whether she has two seconds to prepare her shot, like at the end of a fast break, or just a fraction of a second.

“When I go on a fast break, I don’t think. I take a look at the keeper and I just shoot where she is not. In small angles, things are different,” explains the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 winner. “Especially if the ball comes to me in a shitty way, like if I have to grab it low. Then I have to organise myself, think about jumping towards the far post, then look at where the keeper is and find a solution.”

Experience and years spent playing the game are certainly of great help when it comes to small time-frame decisions such as this. “This is another area where my body just knows what to do. I don’t look at where I am going to shoot, I try to give information to the goalkeeper that will lead her to think I am going to do something I am not. The look is a great trick, but also your body, whether you lean towards one side or the other,” she adds, before laughing: “But do you think that, within a tenth of a second, I can think about all of this?”