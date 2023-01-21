Valentini secures last-gasp victory for Metz

In a nail-biting finish after an exciting match, Metz Handball beat Györi Audi ETO KC for the second time in the EHF Champions League this season to remain as group B leaders.

The Hungarian powerhouse made a comeback powered by Ana Gros and Sandra Toft midway through the first half that appeared to completely change the course of the match.

However, in the final moments, Metz's trio of Hatadou Sako, Kristina Jørgensen and Chloé Valentini lifted the team and secured an important win in the battle for a quarter-final spot with only two rounds to go.