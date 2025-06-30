Valeria Miladinova: “I could miss my birthday, but I will not miss a competition”
This year sees the Bulgaria women’s team back at the EHF Beach Handball EURO for the first time since they hosted the event, including the YAC17 EHF Beach Handball EURO, in 2021 — a hosting that changed the sport in the country.
It's super difficult to find time for handball now, but I always speak to my bosses like, ‘this is the most important thing in my life. I could miss my birthday, but I will not miss a competition!’ So yes, I am very grateful for this sport, for all of my life. It has given me everything — not only the love of travel and love to be in a team, and to work with people.
We have known each other for five years already, the team. We know our pluses and minuses and how long we need to prepare, but of course, it’s a serious competition, so that's why we have to be really strict about it. Usually, most of the girls from my team are playing in different countries — they're playing professional handball.