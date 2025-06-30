“I can see a huge difference since 2021,” says defender Valeria Miladinova, who found the big event drew people who did not know the sport, either at all or very well. “You turn these people into a huge group of friends, or a fan club. It's a very nice thing because we had never had this experience before.

“You get this connection with so many people — it doesn't matter if it’s working staff, or it’s some of the fans or the public or different teams. And, you know, you can also show it to the little ones. I think the bigger part in Bulgarian handball is to show the upcoming generation, like 10 or 12 years old, how much support you're getting from handball.”

Miladinova is well-placed to speak of the benefits of the sport, crediting it with so much of what she now holds dear in her life away from the court.

“I will always be grateful to handball,” she says from a hotel balcony in Poland, where she is on a layover between flights. Miladinova is a senior flight attendant with Electra Airways, and was able to obtain her education in the field due to an indoor handball scholarship at a university in Cyprus, following a year playing abroad in Belgium. Balancing work and handball is not easy, but Miladinova — and her employers and co-workers — knows where her priorities lie.