Van Haaster’s love letter to wheelchair handball
Imagine playing handball since you were a 10-year-old girl, and then a decade later, out of nowhere, a serious illness comes your way. The doctors tell you that you only have a 10 to 20 per cent chance of surviving a rare form of cancer. You expect the unexpected, and three and a half years later, you win the match of your life, and you are healthy again! You have an artificial bone in your left leg, but you have survived, and you have been winning in life ever since — cycling to work every day and winning MVP awards and medals for your wheelchair handball team.