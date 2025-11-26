Van Haaster’s love letter to wheelchair handball

I’m so excited, I can’t wait, actually, to get started because we have been preparing for such a long time. So, I just think: “Can we go? Can we go!” It’s like a big balloon is inside me, and it wants to go out. Well, it’s like a volcano, it’s bubbling, but now it wants to set off!

We changed the team a bit, because there are a few people who have quit. William (van de Ende) had already quit last year and Mieke (van Chastelet) stopped as well. Mieke is one of my best friends. I will definitely miss her. I will miss my roomie. I will miss the fun with her. We tell each other everything, and we know everything about each other. If one or the other was disappointed about the game or themselves, we could talk to each other and cheer each other up, and help each other.

Oh, and the fun we had, so much laughter together, so yeah, I will miss that. And it isn’t that I don’t have fun with other people, with the rest of my team, but she’s one of my best friends besides handball as well. So, of course, I will miss her…