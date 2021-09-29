Vardar end Aalborg's run

Aalborg Håndbold were flying high after starting the 2021/22 EHF Champions League with two victories - and they arrived as the favourites to Jane Sandanski Arena in Skopje. But after a shaky start, Vardar constantly improved and finally took a deserved win. Again, new French arrival Olivier Nyokas made the difference in the first ever duel between the sides - with seven goals including the winning strike. Vardar are now on five points, passing Aalborg - four - in the table.

GROUP A

HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 30:28 (16:16)