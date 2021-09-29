EHF Champions League
Vardar end Aalborg's run
Aalborg Håndbold were flying high after starting the 2021/22 EHF Champions League with two victories - and they arrived as the favourites to Jane Sandanski Arena in Skopje. But after a shaky start, Vardar constantly improved and finally took a deserved win. Again, new French arrival Olivier Nyokas made the difference in the first ever duel between the sides - with seven goals including the winning strike. Vardar are now on five points, passing Aalborg - four - in the table.
GROUP A
HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 30:28 (16:16)
- The Danes, who still have to replace new arrival Aron Palmarsson, started in express mode, pulling ahead 8:4 after a series of counter-attacks.
- Backed by the goal of Russian left wing Timur Dibirov, who scored all of his six goals in the first half, Vardar bridged the gap and took the lead at 16:15.
- After the break, Aalborg tried everything, but could not manage to take control again.
- Like last week, when Vardar beat Meshkov Brest, the Nyokas brothers Alix (3 goals) and Olivier (7) played an important role after the break.
- The match was level before Buster Juul-Larsen made it 28:29 with four minutes left, then Olivier Nyokas sealed the deal with the final strike.
Vardar remain the surprise of the season
Many experts had written off Vardar Skopje before this season after a transition of more than half the team. 13 players left, 11 arrived, with only the likes of Timur Dibirov and Stojkanche Stoilov representing the "old guard". But legendary new coach Veselin Vujovic managed to implement a team spirit and great defensive tactics in a very short time - and suddenly Vardar are unbeaten after three matches, even able to beat last season’s finalists.
We lost the power and the speed in our offence and missed too many chances... in a game like this you can’t afford to miss so many shots.