Veronika Malá already hyped for home EHF EURO 2026

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
14 October 2025, 14:45

Czechia are getting ready to co-host the country’s first EHF EURO, with the brand-new arena in the city of Brno set to be one of the six venues at the women's edition in 2026.

One of the leaders and most experienced players in the Czech squad, Veronika Malá is already psyched about the major tournament being held at home: "It is a dream to play the EHF EURO at home. We already feel the excitement and it motivates us every day. For me personally, it is one of the biggest goals in my national team career to be in top shape for the EHF EURO 2026 and to enjoy this unique moment with our fans."

EURO24W Czechia Vs Montenegro C4 7258 JC

With the Czechs being one of the five co-hosts, the national team will feature in the EHF EURO Cup 2026 alongside Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Türkiye, along with the medallists from the EHF EURO 2024, Hungary, Denmark and Norway.

"It is something completely new for us. The EHF EURO Cup 2026 gives us high-level games before the home EHF EURO 2026. My expectation is to test ourselves against strong opponents and use these matches to grow as a team. It is a challenge and we are excited," says Malá.

After ranking 15th at the EHF EURO 2024, for the EHF EURO Cup, Czechia are in group 2 with the runners-up of the last two editions Denmark, 2024 bronze medallists Hungary and ambitious Türkiye. Czechia are away in Nykøbing Falster in round 1, then the Hungarians travel to Prague for round 2.

"Denmark and Hungary are the favourites, but we do not go into the competition just to participate. We want to fight every single game and show that we are able to compete with the best or at least to see we are on the good track. Our focus is on growing with every game," says Malá.

"Playing in Denmark is always very difficult. They have world-class players. For us it is a good test and against Hungary in Prague as well. It will be something special to play in front of our fans. We expect an amazing atmosphere. We want to show our best handball."

EURO24W Serbia Vs Czechia 97A7563 AH
EURO24W Romania Vs Czechia R1JC5964 JC
EURO24W Czechia Vs Montenegro C4 9234 JC
EURO24W Romania Vs Czechia R1JC8644 JC

Coaching changes and the 2025 IHF Women's World Championship

After the EHF EURO 2024, Bent Dahl left the helm and the duo of Tomáš Hlavatý and Daniel Čurda were appointed the new head coaches of Czechia, tasked with qualifying for the 2025 IHF World Championship and focusing on the long-term development of the national team ahead of the historic EHF EURO 2026.

Czechia secured a place at the upcoming World Championship after defeating Ukraine in a double-header. When asked about the changes brought by the new coaches, Malá says: "The biggest change is the new energy and system they brought in attack but also in defence. We focus a lot on details, discipline and team spirit. I feel that everyone is taking part and knows their role in the team."

The 2025 IHF World Championship is going to be Czechia's ninth appearance at the World Championship and after the national team's record-equalling ranking of eighth place at the previous edition, the left wing is aiming for another successful tournament.

"I would like to see from our team that we are handball growing with confidence and we stick together in tough moments. For me, success at the 2025 IHF World Championship would be to show progress, ideally to reach the main round and fight for even more. Success for us will be to reach the main round and be able to compete against top teams. We want to build a strong base for the future and for the EHF EURO 2026," says Malá.

EURO24W Czechia Vs Montenegro 97A0109 AH

The 31-year-old is one of the most experienced players in the Czech squad, with a rich history of playing at major tournaments, and she is trying to pass her knowledge on to the new generations:

"I definitely feel a responsibility to be one of the leaders. As a captain I try to lead by example on the court, but also to support the younger players off the court, to give them advice, to calm them down in stressful situations. They often ask questions and I am always open to sharing my experiences from playing abroad or at top competitions."

Turbulent year and new beginnings

Veronika Malá spent the past four years playing for then-named SG BBM Bietigheim, with whom she won the EHF European League 2021/22, and HB Ludwigsburg. But after the German club's unexpected bankruptcy, she needed to find a new club, although that was not her own will.

"It was not an easy situation to leave Germany, especially after four years, and of course it was not completely my choice. But sometimes sport is like that. On the other hand, it opened a new chapter and Storhamar welcomed me very warmly," says Malá.

20250914 Storhamar Buducnost 34847
Fredrik Olastuen and Stian Bye Høgsveen
20250914 Storhamar Buducnost 35884
Fredrik Olastuen and Stian Bye Høgsveen
FF4BUD24 SF2 Metz Handball Vs SG BBM Bietigheim UH27038 UH
kolektiff images/Uros Hocevar
FF4BUD24 SF2 Metz Handball Vs SG BBM Bietigheim ER19297 JE
kolektiff images/Jure Erzen
FF4BUD24 SF2 Metz Handball Vs SG BBM Bietigheim UH27295 UH
kolektiff images/Uros Hocevar

The lethal left wing, who scored 39 goals in the EHF Champions League last season, joined Storhamar Handball Elite ahead of the new season and is still adjusting to the new surroundings in Norway.

"The adaptations are still ongoing. New team, new environment, new language. But the club and my teammates made it much easier for me. On the court I feel I have integrated into the system quite fast and off the court English helps a lot to communicate."

The EHF European League 2023/24 winners are playing their third season in the EHF's top-tier club competition and, after reaching the quarter-finals with Ludwigsburg last season, Malá is motivated to make the season in Norway a success on both an individual and collective level.

"With Storhamar, my goal is to compete for titles in Norway and to go far as possible in the EHF Champions League,” says Malá. “With the national team, I want us to show progress and to prepare in the best way for the 2025 IHF World Championship."

Photos: kolektiff images/Axel Heimken/Jozo Cabraja/Uros Hocevar; Fredrik Olastuen and Stian Bye Høgsveen

20251014 CLM R5 MOTW Costa Main
