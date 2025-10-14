Veronika Malá already hyped for home EHF EURO 2026

With the Czechs being one of the five co-hosts, the national team will feature in the EHF EURO Cup 2026 alongside Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Türkiye, along with the medallists from the EHF EURO 2024, Hungary, Denmark and Norway.

"It is something completely new for us. The EHF EURO Cup 2026 gives us high-level games before the home EHF EURO 2026. My expectation is to test ourselves against strong opponents and use these matches to grow as a team. It is a challenge and we are excited," says Malá.

After ranking 15th at the EHF EURO 2024, for the EHF EURO Cup, Czechia are in group 2 with the runners-up of the last two editions Denmark, 2024 bronze medallists Hungary and ambitious Türkiye. Czechia are away in Nykøbing Falster in round 1, then the Hungarians travel to Prague for round 2.

"Denmark and Hungary are the favourites, but we do not go into the competition just to participate. We want to fight every single game and show that we are able to compete with the best or at least to see we are on the good track. Our focus is on growing with every game," says Malá.

"Playing in Denmark is always very difficult. They have world-class players. For us it is a good test and against Hungary in Prague as well. It will be something special to play in front of our fans. We expect an amazing atmosphere. We want to show our best handball."