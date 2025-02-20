Veszprém and Barça secure top positions

GROUP A

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 32:27 (19:11)

What is the secret behind Orlen Wisla Plock’s international resurgence over the winter break? After their historic 31:28 win in Paris, the Polish champions followed up with another impressive victory, overpowering Füchse Berlin in the first half and securing a well-deserved win.

Once again, the key players were Czech sharpshooter Tomas Piroch, who netted 10 goals from 13 attempts, and Icelandic goalkeeper Viktor Hallgrimsson, who saved 41% of Füchse’s shots, finishing with 14 crucial saves. Berlin, known for their attacking firepower, struggled early, managing just six goals in the first 19 minutes, while Plock surged ahead 12:6, eventually stretching their lead to eight goals at half-time.

Although the Foxes improved their attacking efficiency in the second half and reduced the deficit, Plock’s victory was never in doubt. With four points to start 2025, Orlen Wisla Plock solidified sixth place in the standings with eight points. Meanwhile, Berlin missed a golden opportunity to overtake Sporting CP and match second-placed Paris, but they still have a chance to secure a direct quarter-final spot.