Veszprém and Barça secure top positions
The top positions in both group of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League are confirmed since Thursday night: By winning their respective matches of round 12, Veszprém and Barça cannot get passed anymore in the rankings. Both will finish on top and both are the first sides to book their quarter-final tickets. In group A, Paris, Sporting and Berlin fight for the second spot, in group B the direct duel of Aalborg and Nantes in the final round will decide, which team makes it to the quarter-finals.
We are very happy with the two points and the fact that we beat one of the best teams in Europe. We played smart and kept our cool, thanks to which we won. And last but not least many thanks to our fans who carried us to this victory.
We made easy mistakes and a lot of losses. Wisla played well in attack with a great defence and goalkeeper. In the second half we did better and came within -4, which gave us some hope, but again Viktor Hallgrimsson stepped in.
My utmost respect to the other referee for finishing this match alone. Many times I fight with them as a coach, but now I have to thank him. I'm very proud of my team because we won despite Sporting controlling the match throughout and playing better than us.
I am not satisfied with this result, but I am satisfied with my team and the game we showed. We played a good match at Veszprém's home, where it is always special to play handball. At the end of the match, we made some minor mistakes, which Veszprém took advantage of and deservedly won the match.
It's nice to see how we create that strength of a team in which every player is important - players who play 60 minutes, players who play one half, ten minutes or don't play. Maybe we were a little lucky at the end, but we won. I'm very happy because we managed to win in front of our fans.
Every time you come to Bitola it's difficult to play. We trained well, we played well after World championship, But today I believe that Eurofarm Pelister wanted to win more than us.
We’ve some injuries in the team and even though we still keep winning. We didn’t expect the 5:1 defence from the beginning. We knew they could use it, but we didn’t think so early in the game.
We were fighting until the end, as we have been doing for some matches, but we couldn’t win it. We still have two more games and we have to fight for our chances.