Veszprém and Barça secure top positions

20 February 2025, 23:00

The top positions in both group of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League are confirmed since Thursday night: By winning their respective matches of round 12, Veszprém and Barça cannot get passed anymore in the rankings. Both will finish on top and both are the first sides to book their quarter-final tickets. In group A, Paris, Sporting and Berlin fight for the second spot, in group B the direct duel of Aalborg and Nantes in the final round will decide, which team makes it to the quarter-finals.

  • thanks to ten goals of Czech shooter Tomas Piroch and 14 saves of Icelandic goalkeeper Viktor Hallgrimsson, Orlen Wisla Plock caused another surprise against Berlin and have their fate to qualify for the play-offs in their hands
  • Plock’s victory also means that Fredericia are out of the race for the play-offs now, being five points below the Polish side, which fights with Eurofarm Pelister for the ticket to the next stage
    the Macedonian champions are equal with Plock on eight points after winning a true thriller against Dinamo
  • in the MOTW, Veszprém profited again from the fire power of their French stars Hugo Descat and Ludovic Fabregas to beat Sporting after a real thriller
  • Gasper Marguc decided the MOTW with a penalty goal in the penultmate minute
  • Kielce are out of the top six in group B for the first time in this season after their defeat at Barcelona

GROUP A
Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 32:27 (19:11)

What is the secret behind Orlen Wisla Plock’s international resurgence over the winter break? After their historic 31:28 win in Paris, the Polish champions followed up with another impressive victory, overpowering Füchse Berlin in the first half and securing a well-deserved win.

Once again, the key players were Czech sharpshooter Tomas Piroch, who netted 10 goals from 13 attempts, and Icelandic goalkeeper Viktor Hallgrimsson, who saved 41% of Füchse’s shots, finishing with 14 crucial saves. Berlin, known for their attacking firepower, struggled early, managing just six goals in the first 19 minutes, while Plock surged ahead 12:6, eventually stretching their lead to eight goals at half-time.

Although the Foxes improved their attacking efficiency in the second half and reduced the deficit, Plock’s victory was never in doubt. With four points to start 2025, Orlen Wisla Plock solidified sixth place in the standings with eight points. Meanwhile, Berlin missed a golden opportunity to overtake Sporting CP and match second-placed Paris, but they still have a chance to secure a direct quarter-final spot.

20250220 WISLA FUCHSE 52
We are very happy with the two points and the fact that we beat one of the best teams in Europe. We played smart and kept our cool, thanks to which we won. And last but not least many thanks to our fans who carried us to this victory.
Xavi Sabate
Head coach, Orlen Wisla Plock
Siewert
We made easy mistakes and a lot of losses. Wisla played well in attack with a great defence and goalkeeper. In the second half we did better and came within -4, which gave us some hope, but again Viktor Hallgrimsson stepped in.
Jaron Siewert
Head coach, Füchse Berlin

MOTW: One Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Sporting CP (POR) 33:32 (16:17)

A penalty goal by Gasper Marguc, 61 seconds before the final buzzer, sealed an intense, high-quality Match of the Week in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. Sporting’s Orri Freyr Þorkelsson had a chance to equalise but missed, securing Veszprém’s 11th victory in 12 group matches and confirming them as group winners. Meanwhile, Sporting, Paris, and Berlin remain locked in a battle for the second direct quarter-final ticket.

Hugo Descat (8 goals) and Ludovic Fabregas (7 goals) combined for 15 goals for Veszprém, while Sporting’s goalkeeper André Kristensen stood out with 14 crucial saves. Þorkelsson and Martim Costa each netted eight goals for the Portuguese champions, who dominated early, leading by four goals multiple times before half-time.

Just before the break the referee Jesper Madsen collapsed and had to be carried out of the arena on a stretcher. His colleague Mads Hansen had to officiate the remainder of the game alone. Fortunately, after a health check, Madsen is reported to be in stable condition and is expected to recover fully.

Driven by roaring home support, Veszprém gradually found their rhythm but the outcome remained uncertain until the final moments. Martim Costa’s last-minute equaliser (32:32) kept the tension high, but Marguc’s sixth and final goal clinched the victory for Veszprém.

20250220 Veszprem Sporting Xavier Pascual (1)
My utmost respect to the other referee for finishing this match alone. Many times I fight with them as a coach, but now I have to thank him. I'm very proud of my team because we won despite Sporting controlling the match throughout and playing better than us.
Xavi Pascual
Head coach, One Veszprém HC
20250220 Veszprem Sporting Ricardo Costa
I am not satisfied with this result, but I am satisfied with my team and the game we showed. We played a good match at Veszprém's home, where it is always special to play handball. At the end of the match, we made some minor mistakes, which Veszprém took advantage of and deservedly won the match.
Ricardo Costa
Head coach, Sporting CP

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 25:24 (12:13)

In a defensive battle full of twists, HC Eurofarm Pelister edged Dinamo București in a tense, low-scoring affair.

For the final 42 minutes, neither team led by more than two goals. In the last 14 minutes, the gap never exceeded one goal, making for a thrilling finish. The game-winning strike came three minutes before the final whistle, courtesy of Bitola’s Domen Tajnik.

Dinamo missed three crucial late chances, with Thrastarson, Zein, and Rosta all failing to convert, preventing them from securing an early playoff ticket.

With Eurofarm Pelister and Plock now level on eight points, the Polish side holds the tiebreaker advantage, having won the direct head-to-head matchups by a +5 goal aggregate. Meanwhile, Dinamo remain in fifth place with 10 points.

Eurofarmpelister Dinamo 12
It's nice to see how we create that strength of a team in which every player is important - players who play 60 minutes, players who play one half, ten minutes or don't play. Maybe we were a little lucky at the end, but we won. I'm very happy because we managed to win in front of our fans.
Raul Alonso
Head coach, HC Eurofarm Pelister
CIK 0297
Every time you come to Bitola it's difficult to play. We trained well, we played well after World championship, But today I believe that Eurofarm Pelister wanted to win more than us.
David Davis
Head coach, Dinamo Bucuresti

GROUP B

Barça (ESP) vs Industria Kielce (POL) 30:28 (14:13)

In their first EHF Champions League match since the severe knee injury of goalkeeper Gonzalo Perez de Vargas—who is out for the rest of the season—Barça faced a tougher challenge than expected. Like in last week’s defeat against Magdeburg, Industria Kielce put up a strong defensive performance. With this loss, Kielce have been overtaken by Kolstad in the standings and have dropped out of the top six for the first time this season, though the gap to Kolstad remains just one point.

The first half was tightly contested and only the opening minutes of the second half proved decisive in this rematch of the 2022 Champions League final. Barça’s Emil Nielsen dominated the goalkeeper duel, making key saves that kept his team in control. When Xavier Rodriguez scored to make it 27:22, the match was effectively decided, and Kielce’s late comeback attempt fell short.

Top scorers of the match were Jorge Maqueda (Kielce) and Timothy N’Guessan (Barça), each with six goals.

With this win, the defending champions now sit at 19 points, four ahead of both Aalborg and Nantes. As those two teams face each other in the final round, they cannot both reach 19 points—securing Barça’s top position since they hold the tiebreaker over both teams.

2025 2 20 Fcbhandbolvskielce 181
We’ve some injuries in the team and even though we still keep winning. We didn’t expect the 5:1 defence from the beginning. We knew they could use it, but we didn’t think so early in the game.
Carlos Ortega
Head coach, Barça
2025 2 20 Fcbhandbolvskielce 75
We were fighting until the end, as we have been doing for some matches, but we couldn’t win it. We still have two more games and we have to fight for our chances.
Talant Dujshebaev
Head coach, Industria Kielce

WC25 CRO DEN NOR EHF Respect Your Talent 2025 UH18709 UH
