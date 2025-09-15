Excitement ramps up ahead of Machineseeker EHF Champions League round 2, as all four group A winners of the opening round lock horns in direct duels this week. In the clash of former finalists, One Veszprém HC host HBC Nantes, while Aalborg Håndbold are out for revenge for their 2024/25 quarter-final elimination against Füchse Berlin.

After taking the points in the first round, Barça and SC Magdeburg will face each other in the Match of the Week in group B on Thursday, in a replay of the 2025 semi-final. Paris Saint-Germain will be looking for their first win of the season against HC Eurofarm Pelister, and so will GOG and OTP Bank - PICK Szeged. After last week’s victory, Orlen Wisla Plock will try to secure their second win when they host HC Zagreb.