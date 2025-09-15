Veszprém host Nantes; high-octane duels in Spain and Germany

Veszprém host Nantes; high-octane duels in Spain and Germany

EHF / Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
15 September 2025, 11:00

Excitement ramps up ahead of Machineseeker EHF Champions League round 2, as all four group A winners of the opening round lock horns in direct duels this week. In the clash of former finalists, One Veszprém HC host HBC Nantes, while Aalborg Håndbold are out for revenge for their 2024/25 quarter-final elimination against Füchse Berlin. 

After taking the points in the first round, Barça and SC Magdeburg will face each other in the Match of the Week in group B on Thursday, in a replay of the 2025 semi-final. Paris Saint-Germain will be looking for their first win of the season against HC Eurofarm Pelister, and so will GOG and OTP Bank - PICK Szeged. After last week’s victory, Orlen Wisla Plock will try to secure their second win when they host HC Zagreb.

GROUP A

Kolstad Håndball (NOR) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)

Wednesday 17 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: no previous encounters in European competitions

  • both sides have lost their openers: Kolstad were defeated 38:27 at Kielce, while Dinamo were close to Sporting for one half, but lost 33:30 on home ground
  • the match in Trondheim is the very first duel between the two teams
  • Kolstad are still waiting for their first berth to the knockout stage, while Bucuresti proceeded to the play-offs in the previous two participations, and both times were eliminated by German clubs: Kiel and Magdeburg, respectively
  • both sides count on goalkeepers who have played for Kiel before: Andreas Palicka (Kolstad) and Samir Bellahcene (Dinamo) arrived at their current clubs before this season
  • Dane Frederik Ladefoged is the only Scandinavian player in Dinamo’s squad, while Kolstad only counts on players from Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Denmark
  • in the Norwegian league, Kolstad took a convincing 36:21 win against Follo, while Dinamo lost 32:31 at Buzau in the Romanian league

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250911 Industria Kielce Kolstad Handball (27)
We expect a fun and nice first Champions League game in Trondheim, in front of our own supporters. Dinamo are a difficult opponent and it will be a physically tough match. We are at the beginning of the Champions League journey this season and we want to take every chance we have to develop and try to deliver our best.
Andreas Palicka
Goalkeeper, Kolstad Håndball
20250910 DINAMO SPORTING B5 9
Kolstad have players who play at a high level in the national teams, so it will be a very difficult match for us, and to be competitive against Kolstad we really need to be at a high level. I think for that we need a little more time. We have a lot of new players in the team, so we need more time to be more competitive.
Paulo Pereira
Head coach, Dinamo Bucuresti

Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) vs Industria Kielce (POL)

Thursday 18 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: no previous encounters in European competitions

  • backed by the 15 combined goals of the Costa brothers, Francisco and Martim, Sporting started their international season victorious, winning 33:30 in Bucharest
  • Kielce’s match-winners in the 38:27 win against Kolstad were goalkeepers Klemen Ferlin and Adam Morawski with 21 saves combined, while newcomer Aleks Vlah scored seven times
  • Kielce have three Spanish players in their squad – the Dujshebaev brothers and Jorge Maqueda, while Sporting count on five players from Spain: Carlos Álvarez, Mamadou Gassama, Jan Gurri, Victor Romero and Natán Suárez
  • both coaches – Ricardo Costa and Talant Dujshebaev – played for Spanish clubs before
  • last season, Sporting were close to their first appearance at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4, but failed in the quarter-finals against Nantes, while Kielce were eliminated by Berlin in the play-offs
  • Kielce remained on top of the Polish league with their 33:19 victory at Opole, while Sporting won the Lisbon derby against Benfica 42:32

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250910 DINAMO SPORTING B3 38
We expect a tough match, against a Kielce team with a lot of experience and with ambitions of reaching the EHF FINAL4 again, and I believe they can be a team that can reach that stage of the competition. It's up to us to be ourselves, to take advantage of the opportunity and to play well and dream of victory.
Ricardo Costa
Head coach, Sporting Clube de Portugal
20250911 Industria Kielce Kolstad Handball (74)
We started this season well, especially in the EHF Champions League. Our match against Kolstad Handball was really good. We played solid defence, which gave us plenty of opportunities for counter attacks and scoring goals. But it's just one match, and we're still at the beginning of the season. We need to maintain this level of performance both in defence and offense in the upcoming games.

It’s going to be a good match for both teams, played at a high level. I’ll play wherever the coach puts me. I’m ready for anything.
Jorge Maqueda
Right back, Industria Kielce
20250911 Industria Kielce Kolstad Handball (56)

One Veszprém HC (HUN) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)

Thursday 18 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-1
Last match: Telekom Veszprém HC vs HBC Nantes, 20 May 2021 (32:30 (18:15))

  • both contenders for a spot at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 were defeated in the first round: Nantes lost to Berlin 40:34 on home ground, while Veszprém conceded a 32:28 loss at Aalborg
  • in their last two duels, each side took one win, but Nantes won the 2020/21 quarter-finals on aggregate (62:60)
  • line player Dragan Pechmalbec played for Nantes before he moved to Veszprém in 2022
  • the hosts count on three French players: Nedim Remili, their top scorer in the opener against Aalborg with eight goals, Hugo Descat and Yannis Lenne
  • Veszprém cruised past FTC easily in the Hungarian league with a 42:30 away win, while Nantes beat Toulouse 28:22 in the French league

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)

Thursday 18 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-0-1
Last match: Aalborg Håndbold vs Füchse Berlin, 30 April 2025 (36:40 (20:21))

  • Berlin and Aalborg started the international season with statement victories: the German champions scored 40 goals at Nantes to take the win, while the Danish side defeated Veszprém 32:28
  • for both teams, Danish internationals were the top scorers last week: Mathias Gidsel netted 10 times for Füchse and Thomas Arnoldsen scored six goals for Aalborg
  • last season, Berlin won both quarter-final games against Aalborg to make it to Cologne for the second time; Aalborg’s only win so far against Berlin dates back to 2018, in the EHF Cup qualification
  • in his first EHF Champions League home game with Berlin, coach Nicolej Krickau will face Danish counterparts Aalborg; when coaching GOG, he topped Aalborg twice in the Danish league
  • German international Jury Knorr will return to his homeland for the match, while Füchse’s newcomer Tobias Grøndahl arrived from Danish side GOG
  • in the German league, Krickau is still without a point after losing against Magdeburg (39:32) and Gummersbach (34:29); on the other hand, Aalborg won the top match of the Danish league, 40:29 against GOG

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250910 CLM R1 Gallery 5

GROUP B

GOG (DEN) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN)

Wednesday 17 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H : 1-0-1
Last match : GOG Svendborg TGI Gudme vs Pick Szeged, 2 March 2008 (28:25 (11:14))

  • GOG lost their first game of the season last week against Barça (37:32), despite five goals from newcomer Óli Mittún
  • Szeged also started their season with a loss, at home against Plock (34:33), during which Mario Sostaric netted nine times; this performance places the right wing in the top five best scorers of the competition so far
  • in the standings, GOG are currently second-to-last in the group, while Szeged are on the fifth position
  • the two teams played twice against each other in the EHF Champions League, back in 2008, and each side took one win
  • GOG lost the high-profile clash of the Danish league in Aalborg (40:29) on Saturday; in the meantime, Szeged took the points at Budai Farkasok (33:28) in the Hungarian league

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

2025 09 11 Fcbhandbolvsgog 115
We’re facing another top European team and are looking forward to playing the Champions League at home. The past week has been a nightmare for us, with serious injuries, so our focus will be on ourselves and our own game plan, with significantly less focus on Szeged than we normally would have.
Kasper Christensen
Head coach, GOG
SE20250911 Szeged Plock8
It will be special for me, as I spent two good years in GOG. It will be fun to go back, play against them, and meet my old teammates. They are a strong team on the counter attack, with many young players and talents. For us, it will be important not to make mistakes or technical errors in attack.
Tobias Thulin
Goalkeeper, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs HC Zagreb (CRO)

Wednesday 17 September, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H : 1-3-4
Last match: Orlen Wisla Plock vs HC PPD Zagreb, 15 December 2022 (26:30 (13:14))

  • Plock started their Machineseeker EHF Champions League season with a victory in Szeged (34:33); during that game, Melvyn Richardson scored 12 times, making him the best scorer of the first round
  • on the contrary, Zagreb lost the Balkan derby in round 1 in Pelister (25:23), despite Filip Glavaš netting seven
  • with just 23 goals netted in the first round, Zagreb are currently the least prolific offence of the competition
  • the two teams played eight times against each other in the EHF Champions League since 2008, with Zagreb winning four times, Plock only once and three matches ending in draws
  • Plock defeated Piotrkowianin Piotrkow in the Polish league (40:18), while Zagreb haven’t played in the national league in the past week

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

SE20250911 Szeged Plock31
I think the fans are in for a really interesting spectacle. We are counting on their enthusiastic support and a full hall, because that always gives us extra energy. Personally, I am very happy about this match and I cannot wait for it.
Lovro Mihic
Left wing, Orlen Wisla Plock

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)

Thursday 18 September, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H : 5-0-1
Last match: HC Eurofarm Pelister vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball, 6 March 2025 (26:35 (13:18))

  • Paris lost their round 1 game in Magdeburg (37:31) and are currently at the bottom of the group
  • Pelister, on the other hand, won the Balkan derby against Zagreb for the first time in history (25:23) and are third in the group standings
  • Paris’ Kamil Syprzak was the second most prolific scorer in round 1, with 11 goals scored
  • the French club announced the signing of Norwegian left wing Sindre Heldal to replace Emil Mellegård, who suffered a knee injury during preparation
  • the two clubs played six times against each other in European competitions, and Pelister managed to win only once, in 2001 in the Challenge Cup
  • both teams won their domestic games last weekend: Paris in Saint-Raphaël (33:25) and Pelister against Tinex Skopje (36:24)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

MOTW: Barça (ESP) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)

Thursday 18 September, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H : 6-0-5
Last match: Barça vs SC Magdeburg, 14 June 2025 (30:31 (18:18))

  • Magdeburg are currently top of the group after their 37:31 win against Paris Saint-Germain in round 1; Barça are just behind, as the Spanish side also won last week, 37:32 against GOG
  • Magdeburg’s Felix Claar features in the top best scorers of the EHF Champions League after netting 10 times in the opening round
  • the two teams played 11 times against each other in European history, with Barça winning six games and Magdeburg five
  • the last time the two sides faced each other was at the last TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025, when Magdeburg beat Barça (31:30) on their way to the title
  • Barça took the points in the Spanish league in Alicante (37:24), while Magdeburg defeated Stuttgart in the Bundesliga (32:23)

STAT OF THE MATCH (by Julian Rux): In the MOTW, two teams that showed completely different playing styles in the opening round will face each other. Barça really stepped on the gas and had the shortest possessions of all teams with 24.4 seconds per possession, while Magdeburg had the third longest with 36.0.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250910 CLM R1 Gallery 11

Photos © Henrik Hansen (main & in-text), Tomasz Fąfara, Eroll Popova (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

14 09 25 Mistra Roomz JAGS Vöslau By Arvi Sirm 030
Previous Article Impressive comeback in North Macedonia as European Cup sets next round
EURO24W Final Denmark Vs. Norway AR33793 AH
Next Article EHF’s ‘Her Playground’ gives voice to women’s handball

Latest news

More News