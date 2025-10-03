Veszprém, Lisbon and Plock the next stops for MOTW

In round 4, the MOTW cameras will be bringing extensive match coverage with English commentary on EHFTV, an in-depth social media presence and behind-the-scenes action from Hungary, where One Veszprém HC welcome Industria Kielce for a group A clash on Thursday 9 October.

Veszprém have recovered from defeat in the opening round and want to extend their winning run to three matches, while Kielce are aiming to get back on track after recent defeats.

A week later, on 16 October, Veszprém will again by featuring in MOTW, but this time when making the trip to Portugal to face Sporting Clube de Portugal in round 5. Like the visitors, the Lisbon side have also won two of their opening three matches, and this match will serve as a real test of both teams' credentials.

For round 6, we switch to group B, for a match featuring two teams currently in the top half in the standings. Hosts Orlen Wisla Plock and visitors Barça will both be hoping that is still the case when they meet on Thursday 23 October.

Machineseeker EHF Champions League – MOTW

Round 4

One Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Industria Kielce (POL)

Thursday 9 October 2025, 18:45 CEST

Round 5

Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) vs One Veszprém HC (HUN)

Thursday 16 October 2025, 20:45 CEST

Round 6

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Barça (ESP)

Thursday 23 October 2025, 20:45 CEST